Michael Jordan wants Russell Westbrook on Hornets

Michael Jordan wants Russell Westbrook starring for his Charlotte Hornets, but will he do whatever it takes to get him?

By now, the NBA’s worst-kept secret is that Russell Westbrook wants to move on from the Houston Rockets.

Just last summer, Westbrook was open to the idea of getting a fresh start outside of Oklahoma City after eleven fantastic seasons with the Thunder.

Westbrook embraced the idea of a reunion with James Harden. Therefore, the Thunder sent Westbrook packing to the Rockets.

After a single season in Houston, Westbrook has grown skeptical of the organization and reportedly wants out.

Although Westbrook averaged a solid 27 points-per-game, with seven rebounds and seven assists, the former NBA MVP doesn’t have a long line of teams looking to trade for him.

Sure, the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Westbrook, but they aren’t willing to break the bank on the nine-time All-Star heading into next season.

The Clippers don’t need Westbrook. Therefore, they probably won’t make any offers. While the Knicks could use a player like Westbrook, it’s clear they don’t want to give up too many assets for aging veterans.

That leaves the Hornets as the most likely suitors to land Westbrook. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Hornets owner Michael Jordan wants Westbrook to be the face of the Hornets’ franchise.

However, Charlotte isn’t interested in dealing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for Westbrook. Per O’Connor’s report, not including the pick won’t break the deal for Houston, but right now, the Rockets are looking to get as much value for the expensive aging guard as they can.

So far, the market is dry, which leads many to believe that if Westbrook is moved this year, Charlotte is the favorite to land him right now.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_