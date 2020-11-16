Raptors' Serge Ibaka is interested in Brooklyn Nets

Serge Ibaka is gaining interest from several contenders this offseason, and the Brooklyn Nets are on his radar.

Toronto Raptors veteran big man Serge Ibaka is gearing up for a busy offseason. For the first time since coming into the NBA, Ibaka will test the free agency market.

The former 24th overall pick has had quite a successful career up until this point. Ibaka spent seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting traded to the Orlando Magic in 2016.

After spending less than a season with the Magic, Ibaka found himself traded to the Toronto Raptors, where he once again found a long-term home.

For the last four years, Ibaka has been a key member of the Raptors and helped the team win its first NBA Championship during the 2018-2019 NBA season. While Ibaka is highly-respected within Toronto’s organization, the big man is set to field offers from other competitors this offseason.

Lately, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have the most interest in Ibaka. But recently, the Brooklyn Nets have entered the conversation.

According to Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com, Ibaka and the Nets have “mutual interest.” Considering the Nets are gearing up for a championship run in 2020-2021, it shouldn’t come as a surprise they’re looking at the battle-tested big man to come in and join their squad.

While Ibaka has experience as a starter, he played a good majority of last year’s games coming off the bench. In 55 matchups, Ibaka averaged a career-high of 15.4 points-per-game, along with an average of 8.2 rebounds.

The Nets will have some stiff competition in the hunt for Ibaka’s services, but it’s a promising sign the veteran big man seems open to the idea of joining the Nets potentially.

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_