UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Nov 16/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Henry Cejudo 501 2 2 1 Petr Yan 242.5 3 3 2 Aljamain Sterling 229.5 4 5 3 Cory Sandhagen 201.5 5 4 4 Marlon Moraes 195.5 6 6 11 Dominick Cruz 157 7 7 16 Marlon Vera 148.5 8 8 6 Frankie Edgar 135 9 9 7 Pedro Munhoz 128 10 10 12 Rob Font 126 11 11 15 Song Yadong 112 12 12 8 Jose Aldo 105 13 NR Brian Kelleher 97 14 NR Ricky Simon 96.5 15 15 Casey Kenney 96 16 14 Raoni Barcelos 75.5 17 16 Eddie Wineland 72.5 18 17 Rani Yahya 70.5 19 13 Nathaniel Wood 70 20 25 Said Nurmagomedov 68.5 21 18 Urijah Faber 64 22 19 Alejandro Perez 62 23 20 Sean O’Malley 60 24 21 Luke Sanders 59 25 22 13 Merab Dvalishvili 57.5 26 24 10 Raphael Assuncao 53.5 27 26 Tyson Nam 47.5 28 27 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5 29 28 Mario Bautista 34.5 30 46 Miles Johns 33 31 30 Andre Ewell 32.5 32 32 Kyler Phillips 29.5 32 32 Montel Jackson 29.5 34 28 Louis Smolka 26.5 35 34 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26 36 35 Chris Gutierrez 25.5 37 NR Adrian Yanez 25 38 38 Enrique Barzola 24 39 36 Khalid Taha 22.5 40 55 Gustavo Lopez 20 41 39 Randy Costa 19 42 40 Davey Grant 17.5 43 41 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 44 42 Mark De La Rosa 15.5 45 43 Jack Shore 14 46 44 Hunter Azure 13 47 45 Danaa Batgerel 10 48 46 Benito Lopez 9 49 48 Heili Alateng 8.5 50 49 Cole Smith 8 50 49 Guido Cannetti 8 52 51 Frankie Saenz 7.5 52 51 Liu Pingyuan 7.5 54 NR Nathan Maness 5 54 55 Tony Gravely 5 54 78 Tony Kelley 5 57 NR Anthony Birchak 4.5 57 53 Felipe Colares 4.5 57 53 Irwin Rivera 4.5 60 NR Geraldo de Freitas 4 61 55 Aaron Phillips 0 61 55 Ali AlQaisi 0 61 55 Anderson dos Santos 0 61 55 Cameron Else 0 61 NR Cody Durden 0 61 55 Domingo Pilarte 0 61 55 Gabriel Silva 0 61 55 Jerome Rivera 0 61 55 John Castaneda 0 61 55 Journey Newson 0 61 NR Kevin Natividad 0 61 NR Mark Striegl 0 61 55 Martin Day 0 61 55 Ode Osbourne 0 61 55 Timur Valiev 0 61 36 Trevin Jones 0 61 NR Victor Rodriguez 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

