Fighters of the Week

1. Terence Crawford: In a marquee matchup that got an unbelievable lack of hype, Crawford made quick work of Kell Brook, notching his eighth-consecutive knockout and improving to 37-0, retaining his WBO welterweight title.

2. Patricio Freire: Freire, champion at both featherweight and lightweight, the two marquee weight classes in Bellator’s history, both defended his 145lb title AND advanced in Bellator’s Featherweight Grand Prix in the main event of Bellator 252, flattening Pedro Carvalho in the first round.

3. Katie Taylor: The Irish Olympic cold medalist is the undisputed queen of lightweight, snuffing out Miriam Gonazalez’s challenge and mooting her interim title.

4. Luis Palomino: 44 seconds and a massive right hand to the temple and down went Jim Alers, as Palomino defended his Bare Knuckle Lightweight championship.

5. Rafael dos Anjos: You can only beat who’s in the cage across from you, and while the conditions weren’t optimal, Felder coming out from behind the desk with mere days’ notice, RDA still held serve, except in the eyes of Judge Chris Lee, whom I assume was watching something incredibly interesting that wasn’t the fight in front of him.

6. Khaos Williams: That’s back-to-back 30-second knockouts now for Kalin, first Alex Morono in February, and now Abdul Razak Al-Hassan on Saturday, and doing so in the makeshift co-main event. He took advantage of the spotlight and is due for a step up in his next matchup.

7. Chad Fields: Thwarted Tom DeBlass’s return from retirement and holding him off via decision in the main event of Fight To Win 157, leaving as F2W Black Belt Masters Super Heavyweight champion.

8. John Lineker: Did what John Lineker does, throw hands and crush faces, and that’s exactly what he did in the main event of ONE’s Inside the Matrix III event, defeating former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon.

9. Terri Harper: Defended her WBC and IBO junior lightweight titles in the co-main of DAZN’s female feature card, knocking out Katharina Thanderz in the ninth round.

10. Jordan Burroughs: In a matchup of two of the best to ever do it on the mats in college, it was Burroughs besting Zahid Valencia by an 8-5 score in the headlining bout for FloWrestling.

11. Amilcar Vidal: Made short work of Edward Ortiz in the main event on Fox Sports 1, stopping him standing in the second round.

12. Roberto Soldic: Flattened KSW mainstay Michal Materla in the first round of the main event of KSW 56.

13. Tomasz Narkun: Retained his KSW Light Heavyweight championship with a second-round rear-naked choke over Ivan Erslan at KSW 56.

14. Luana Pinheiro/Natan Levy/Nikolas Motta: These three are the proud new owners of UFC contracts after their performance on this week’s Contender Series.

15. Kazuki Osaki: Claimed a UD win over Kyo Kawakami in the main event of RISE 143 in the legendary Korakuen Hall.

Honorable Mention:

Jack Cullen: Was the weekend’s biggest underdog winner, clocking in at a 5/1 dog, pulling off a UD win over John Docherty in ten rounds on DAZN’s Taylor-Gutierrez card.

