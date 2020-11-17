MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 17/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Daniel Rodriguez (13-1) vs Nicolas Dalby (18-4-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Louis Cosce (7-0) vs Sasha Palatnikov (5-2) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

Takashi Sato (16-3) vs Miguel Baeza (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Bill Algeo (13-5) vs Spike Carlyle (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Jack Hermansson (21-5) vs Kevin Holland (20-5) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th

Nate Landwehr (14-3) vs Movsar Evloev (13-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th

Sergey Spivak (11-2) vs Jared Vanderaa (11-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Cub Swanson (26-11) vs Daniel Pineda (27-13) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) vs Geoff Neal (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Conor McGregor (22-4) vs Dustin Poirier (26-6) – UFC 257 – Jan 23/21

Antonio Carlos Junior (10-4) vs Brad Tavares (17-6) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Carlos Condit (31-13) vs Matt Brown (24-17) – UFC Fight Night 187 – Jan 30th

Maycee Barber (8-1) vs Alexa Grasso (12-3) – Feb 13th

Bellator

Benson Henderson (28-9) vs Jason Jackson (12-4) – Bellator 253 – Nov 19th

Invicta FC

Kayla Harrison (7-0) vs Courtney King (4-1) – Invicta FC 43 – Nov 20th

