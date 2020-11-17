Shaq Thompson went off on Panthers teammates after loss to Bucs

The Panthers have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, so growing pains are expected, especially during the rebuild they’re undergoing, but not everyone in their organization is willing to be patient, apparently.

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is one of the longest-tenured players on the team’s roster, as he’s been with the team since 2015, when they selected him with the 25th overall pick in the draft. And even though the Panthers have exceeded the expectations of many, Thompson apparently was not happy about how the team performed in its Week 10 loss to the division rival Bucs.

Carolina took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter of the game, but a poor second-half display saw Tampa Bay emerge with a decisive 46-23 victory. Thompson was not happy about it, and he let his teammates know about it afterward, according to teammate Rasul Douglas.

“I’m not going to curse every other word on the media, but he said some things,” Douglas said, via 247sports. “He basically told everybody to look in the mirror. … He basically cursed everybody out and said we didn’t fight hard enough, we didn’t want it more. It’s a lot of stuff he said but he basically just told everybody about themselves.”

The Panthers have a great to rebound against the Lions on Sunday, currently listed as 3-point favorites in the game.