Top five NFL performers from Week 10

As the National Football League moves past the halfway point of its regular season, the talk around the league seems to be if the Pittsburgh Steelers can go undefeated. At the moment they are 9-0 and are the class of the entire league. Here are the top five performers on winning teams from week 10.

5) Matt Stafford–Detroit Lions–Despite a minor thumb injury, Stafford provided the Lions with a steady presence at the quarterback position on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 30-27 win.

4) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–Even though the Packers were a heavy favorite on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were tested until the very end, and squeaked out a narrow 24-20 victory. Rodgers completed 24 of 34 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception. He also had his first rushing touchdown in 2020. With the win, Green Bay improves to a record of seven wins and two losses, and continues to lead the NFC North.

3) Kyler Murray–Arizona Cardinals–You can now call the “Hail Mary”, the “Hail Murray.” On Sunday, Murray found DeAndre Hopkins for a 43-yard touchdown pass late in the game as the Cardinals defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-30. It was a great pass, but an even better catch by DeAndre Hopkins, who caught the ball even though he was defended by three Bills. Murray finished the game completing 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown, along with 11 rushes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. As a result, the Cardinals are in a first place tie with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at 6-3 in the NFC West.

2) Ben Roethlisberger–Pittsburgh Steelers–One major reason why the Steelers are perfect to start the season has been because of the excellent quarterbacking of Ben Roethlisberger. On Sunday, he was prolific, as he completed 27 of 46 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-10 Steelers win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

1) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Sunday was an excellent bounce back day for Tom Brady. A week after being completely manhandled by the New Orleans Saints defense, Brady was in control against the Carolina Panthers. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers win. With the victory, the Buccaneers improve to 7-3.