The injury hits won’t stop coming to Dallas Mavericks’ big man, Kristaps Porzingis.

Ever since his days as a New York Knicks superstar, Porzingis has dealt with several notable injuries — specifically to his lower body.

Since entering the NBA back in 2015-2016 as a first-round selection, Porzingis has never played more than 72 games in a single season.

The veteran big man missed the entire 2018-2019 run when he transitioned from the Knicks to the Mavericks after getting traded as he rehabbed from a knee injury.

Finally, last season, Porzingis had the opportunity to debut for the Mavericks. Last year, Dallas’ big man played in 57 regular-season games. He managed to make his playoff debut with the Mavericks, who clinched the seventh seed in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately, Porzingis’ body let him down once again. After three postseason matchups, Porzingis was once again dealing with a knee injury, which required surgery. Back in early October, Porzingis underwent a surgical procedure on his knee.

Now, the Mavericks’ big man is expected to miss the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Porzingis and the Mavs have January 1, 2021, set as the target date to be cleared for basketball activity. From then on, Dallas will rely on his live progress to determine when he’s able to compete again fully.

