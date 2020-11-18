MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 18/20

By November 18, 2020 3:54 pm

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 552.5
2 3 Brent Primus 174.5
3 5 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 162
4 4 Goiti Yamauchi 158
5 8 Adam Piccolotti 80
6 29 Charlie Leary 73
7 10 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5
8 11 Mandel Nallo 56
9 24 Alfie Davis 50.5
10 NR Daniele Scatizzi 50
11 14 Sidney Outlaw 49
12 13 Nicolo Solli 47
13 30 Keoni Diggs 42.5
14 50 Saad Awad 41.5
15 17 Jon Tuck 40
16 26 Chris Duncan 39
17 19 Joshua Jones 38.5
18 NR George Hardwick 38
19 21 Christopher Gonzalez 36.5
20 15 Georgi Karakhanyan 36
21 23 Nick Newell 36
22 20 Devin Powell 34
23 21 Chris Bungard 32
24 25 Akonne Wanliss 30.5
25 27 Myles Jury 29
26 28 Aaron McKenzie 27
26 NR Gavin Hughes 27
28 37 Manny Muro 22
29 35 Nainoa Dung 21.5
30 36 Chris Avila 20
31 38 Terry Brazier 16
32 39 Dustin Barca 14.5
33 40 Paul Redmond 13
34 41 Anthony Taylor 12
35 42 Peter Queally 10
35 42 Tim Wilde 10
35 NR Yves Landu 10
38 48 Kane Mousah 9
39 44 Vladimir Tokov 8.5
40 NR Ali Zebian 5
40 45 Philip Mulpeter 5
40 45 Ryan Roddy 5
40 45 Soren Bak 5
44 50 Alessandro Botti 0
44 50 Asael Adjoudj 0
44 50 Brandon Bender 0
44 50 Brandon Pieper 0
44 NR Bryce Logan 0
44 50 Daniel Crawford 0
44 50 Dominic Clark 0
44 NR Iamik Furtado 0
44 50 Ryan Scope 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

