Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

Date: February 15, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC World Heavyweight Championships (Ali)
Venue: Hilton Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: February 15, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC World Heavyweight Championships (Ali)
Venue: Hilton Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
The Green Bay Packers have overcome significant injuries to start the season with a 7-2-0 record. Many star players have missed extended (…)
People who are Rugby lovers, will know the passion that comes out for State of Origins games. Of course, mainly in Australia and the United (…)
The State of Origin 2020 will be held on the 18th of November at 8:00 PM. The winners of the Rugby finale will be taking home the ultimate (…)
We’ve been through our fair share of disappointing Eagles teams which despite inherent talent and leadership somehow managed to trip on (…)
As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, (…)
The Panthers have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, so growing pains are expected, especially during the rebuild they’re undergoing, (…)
Every part of our day by day lives has come to be influenced by innovative progression. From how we perform regular assignments, such (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)