Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Tomas Nido

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Tomas Nido.

Player Review: Tomas Nido

2020 Stats: 7 Games, 24 At Bats, .292 Batting Average, 7 Hits, 1 Double, 2 Home Runs, 6 RBI’s, 4 Runs Scored, .929 OPS

Story: Tomas Nido began 2020 firmly entrenched as the Mets’ backup catcher, getting limited opportunities to play behind Wilson Ramos. The Mets got virtually all of Nido’s offensive production on August 13, when he homered twice and drove in six runs to help blow out the Washington Nationals 8-2. Ramos was also struggling at the plate, earning more opportunities for Nido to play by mid-August, which saw the Mets’ catching situation trending towards a straight platoon. Nido unfortunately contracted the coronavirus in Miami, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Grade: A

Nido was great in his limited opportunities for the Mets and was on pace to have his best season before he contracted COVID. The timing was extremely unfortunate for Nido, who missed out on an opportunity to establish himself as the team’s starting catcher in 2021.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Backup Catcher

The offensive totals were a bit staggering and may be a bit of a small sample size situation, but Nido’s solid hitting and already capable defense was enough to retain a spot on the roster as the backup catcher. The Mets have been heavily tied to J.T. Realmuto in free agency so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them pursue an upgrade on Nido behind the plate. Nido does have a job guaranteed and could end up platooning with a free-agent acquisition if the Mets opt to spend their money on another big money target like George Springer.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at outfielder Brandon Nimmo!