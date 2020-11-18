'NXT' (11/18) Results And Review: Two Championships On The Line, Update On Finn Balor's NXT Championship, And More

This edition of NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The show featured championship matches such as a rematch for the North American Championship as Johnny Gargano looked to regain the title against Leon Ruff and Rhea Ripley challenged Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship. Plus, an update will be given on Finn Balor and the NXT Championship

The NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff opened the show as he came down to the ring. They showed the highlight video of Leon Ruff winning the title last week until Johnny Gargano interrupted. He said Leon made him look like a fool. He calls himself a real champion and Leon a joke. he claimed the title is coming back to him and knocks Leon down. The ref rings the bell.

Leon Ruff Defeated Johnny Gargano By DQ To Retain The North American Championship

Review: Good match. Priest knocking out Ruff to get him to retain on a DQ is a clever way to keep this storyline going. I don’t see Ruff holding the title for that long though and Gargano will probably win it back from him at some point.

Cameron Grimes talked about blinding Dexter Lumis last week and claimed he is afraid of no man. He said he will be going straight to the moon once he beats Lumis in the blindfold match.

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis In A Blindfold Match Ended In A No Contest

Review: This was pretty entertaining. To be honest, I really liked that there was no decisive winner if they were having the feud continue which it looks like they are.

Regal reprimanded Priest for interfering in the North American Championship. Priest said it was all a joke. Ruff walks up to Priest over hearing the conversation. Ruff asks Priest if he thinks he is a joke. Priest said he didn’t mean that and that he was just having too much fun out there. Ruff understood but then slapped Priest across the face and said he is nobody’s joke as he walked away.

A video promo for NXT Takeover War Games showed Shotzi Blackheart saying that it was time to rebuild and her and Candice LeRae are going to war.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell Defeated Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Review: Pretty good match. This was to showcase Hartwell and LeRae as a team.

Kushida Defeated Arturo Ruas

Review: This was good considering that it was a different kind of match than what we are use to seeing on NXT as this was mostly an all technical wrestling match but to be honest it did not keep my attention as much as I would’ve wanted it to.

McKenzie interviewed Ember Moon and Toni Storm. Moon said that it’s time for Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to get what they deserved. Toni agreed but then said when it comes to the Women’s Championship, she won’t let Ember stand in her way. Ember tells her to put that aside so they can beat Dakota and Raquel in their match and they agreed.

Toni Storm and Ember Moon Defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae attacked Ember and Toni from behind. They send them back into the ring. Raquel and Dakota beat them down in the ring.

Review: Another really good match. This was to build up Ember and Toni more to put them in the realm of challenging for the NXT Women’s title picture some time in the future and maybe a WarGames match featuring Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell along with all of them including Shotzi.

Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan arrived at the arena saying that they are interested in what Finn Balor has to say.

Timothy Thatcher Defeated August Gray

Thatcher put Gray in the front face lock again until Tommaso Ciampa came out to confront Thatcher. Thatcher backed away from him.

Review: Pretty good match. Thatcher was great in his physicality as always but Ciampa showing up really peaked my interest with how these two will work together in a match.

McKenzie caught up with Ciampa backstage to ask him what that was all about. He tells her that it is simple, he wants to fight Thatcher.

Damien Priest came out for his match but then Gargano attacked him from behind. Priest fought back in the ring and knocked Johnny to the outside. They brawled all around ringside. Priest grabbed a chair but Leon Ruff drop kicked Priest off the apron. Ruff took out Gargano and Priest out of the ring. He celebrated until Priest and Gargano went after him and Ruff escaped.

Footage showed Regal asking Boa where he has been. He looks paranoid saying she is coming and closes the door on him.

Regal confronted Leon Ruff asking what he thought he was doing. Ruff said he wanted to prove he is not a joke and he wants to face both of them.

Io Shirai Defeated Rhea Ripley To Retain The NXT Women’s Championship

Rhea and Io shook hands and hugged after the match.

Review: Really great main event match. It was as physical as I expected it to be and it really could’ve gone either way.

Finn Balor entered the ring. He congratulated Io Shirai and talked about his injured jaw and how he is still standing until Pat McAfee interrupted. Pat tells him that they have been taking out people since Finn has been on the shelf. He brags about it and tells Finn that he is going to hand the title over to them or they would put him on the shelf. Finn tells Pat he is back but he didn’t come alone. The lights went out and The Undisputed Era came out to attack McAfee and his crew. The show went off the air as Undisputed Era were beating down McAfee and his crew.

Overall Review: This show had some really good moments and matches. The ending to the show in particular was a great way to end it compared to other times they end the show and it was different. However, I felt like they rushed the ending with Finn coming right out after Io and Rhea had their match.

Grade: 6/10