Ravens regression theory to be tested by Titans

The Ravens sit at 6-3 with a stalled-out offense after setting the league on fire in 2019 with a 14-2 regular season record. So it appears they have regressed, particularly on offense. In reality, their defense and special teams have improved, so the onus is really upon the game plan for QB Lamar Jackson. How do the coaches and especially OC Greg Roman address the obvious decline in Jackson’s and the offense’s overall numbers?

Of course a lot of it is about opponents’ adjustments. They’ve learned to predict plays based on pre-snap keys. They’ve learned to lean their pass rush to the outside container, and they also spend a linebacker to spy on Jackson most plays. Learn and live is their motto now when playing the Ravens.

Some of it is simply Lamar Jackson’s body doesn’t have that extra gear right now. Lingering groin and knee issues are the current reality for the kid, and the miracle escapes from pressure aren’t the rule anymore.

Earlier this week in Late for Work, pundits said the Ravens are “fighting for their postseason lives” after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. We’ve seen plenty of polarizing takes as Baltimore sits at 6-3 heading into another tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans.