Celtics

Breaking: Gordon Hayward chooses free agency; Kanter in, Wanamaker out

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking: Gordon Hayward chooses free agency; Kanter in, Wanamaker out

Red's Army

Breaking: Gordon Hayward chooses free agency; Kanter in, Wanamaker out

By November 19, 2020 5:40 pm

By |

The decision is in: Gordon Hayward is no longer under contract with the Boston Celtics.

There is one glimmer of hope for Hayward to return or the Celtics to be compensated:

Hayward had a deadline of Thursday afternoon to either pick up his player option for a fourth season with the Celtics or opt out to become an unrestricted free agent. With $34 million waiting for him, opting in originally seemed like a no-brainer.

Another possibility was for Hayward to stay and agree on a renegotiated contract with more years at somewhat less money.

However, when Hayward didn’t declare his intentions on Tuesday – the original deadline – the picture became unclear for a suddenly jittery Celtics fanbase.

The worry was justified. Hayward walks away and is free to sign with any team. The Celtics get no compensation and now have a 6-foot-7 hole in their rotation.

As we all know, Haywood’s potential Boston career was effectively destroyed after just 5:15 of playing time in his first game. Last season he also suffered a broken hand and badly sprained ankle. In three star-crossed seasons with Boston, he played in just 125 regular season games and 14 playoff contests.

In other contract news:

Much more to come about all this during the rest of the week, here on Red’s Army.

, , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army NBA, Red's Army News

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

20hr

NFL 20hr ago

The NFL this past week had quite a few surprises with how some of the teams won. Now, coming to this week the NFL will have some good games (…)

More Celtics
Home