Fight of the Day: Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Date: April 13, 2019
Card: UFC 236
Championship(s): Interim UFC Middleweight Championship
Venue: State Farm Arena
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Date: April 13, 2019
Card: UFC 236
Championship(s): Interim UFC Middleweight Championship
Venue: State Farm Arena
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Things are happening and hopefully, we can get the 2020-21 college hokey season off without a hitch. Last week, the hockey schedule was (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
The Ravens sit at 6-3 with a stalled-out offense after setting the league on fire in 2019 with a 14-2 regular season record. So it (…)
UNC product Cole Anthony was one of the stars that stole the show on Draft Night. Anthony was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 15 (…)
The NFL this past week had quite a few surprises with how some of the teams won. Now, coming to this week the NFL will have some good games (…)
The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight In A Non-Title Match https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT/status/1329231700363079681 The (…)
Snatch C&J are classic weightlifting exercises. And although they refer to speed-power rather than power exercises, there are often (…)
This edition of NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The show featured championship matches such as a (…)
With the rapidly developing Internet technology, digital currency’s popularity, better known as cryptocurrency, is also increasing. The (…)
The cryptocurrency has gained popularity in a very short time. No industry has boomed in a way in which the cryptocurrency industry has. (…)