Ronaldo Junior’s Incredible Stats and Skills at Juventus Revealed

Today we will be talking about Ronaldo Jr’s stats at Juventus under-9s. Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best football player of our generation. He has proved his worth and value time and time again and his statistics of goals, assists, and the trophies he has won, speaks for itself. Although the Portuguese is getting a bit older in terms of age, it seems like his legacy will live for years to come, in the shape of his child, Ronaldo Junior.

When your dad is among the Greatest of All Time, it’s likely fans around the world are going to be keeping an eye on your own career from a very young age. That’s why Juventus youth matches are gaining more attention than ever since the Portuguese legend and his son rocked up in Turin. And that scenario puts pressure on the young one. But he’s living up to the pressure if we look at the incredible Ronaldo Jr’s stats at Juventus Academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is already impressing the world while playing for Juventus under-9s. Ronaldo Jr’s stats at Juventus under-9s are incredible and mind-blowing, to say the least. Cristiano Jr appears to be impressing everyone in Turin. If his father has been a vital addition to adding another Scudetto to the senior side’s trophy cabinet with his goals and assists, then his kid is certainly not disappointing in the Bianconero under-9s.

Ronaldo Jr at Juventus Academy

Cristiano’s son, Ronaldo Jr is only eight years old and he is already impressing people around the world with his amazing talent. Like father, like son. Ronaldo Jr’s stats are mind-blowing. He is considered the best forward in young categories in Italy. The numbers he is putting on and the number of goals he is getting is way too good for his age.

In Vinovo, which is home to the Juventus training ground, Ronaldo Jr has shown his talent for goal scoring much like his father. In 35 games he has scored an incredible 56 goals as well as providing a further 26 assists for his teammates. Not too shabby, right? Considering he is only eight years, these statistics simply blow away your mind. But then again, he is the son of the greatest and he is learning from the best ever to step on the football pitch. Ronaldo Jr is definitely one to watch.

Despite his young age, these figures have him standing out amongst his peer group and see him catching the eye of not only Juventus but others around Europe. The spotlight was focused even more on the youngster as he scored seven goals before half time at the Torneo Internacional de Marítimo and perhaps he would have made his daddy proud by that performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s thoughts on his son

Speaking to Bein Sports, the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar said: “I hope that Cristiano can be like his father. He says he will be better than I, but I think it will be difficult.”

This is essentially true because the road to greatness is always a difficult path to take and it requires sacrifices and lots of dedication to reach that level.

Games Played: 35

Goals Scored: 56

Assists: 26