UND Hockey Schedule with Starting Times and Midco Sports Network

Things are happening and hopefully, we can get the 2020-21 college hokey season off without a hitch. Last week, the hockey schedule was released, this week, we have times for that schedule.
2020 AND Hockey Schedule
Omaha Pod
December 2 – Miami 3:35 PM
December 4 – Denver 7:35 PM
December 6 – Western Michigan 4:05 PM
December 8 – Denver 3:35 PM
December 10 – Minnesota Duluth 7:35 PM
December 12 – St. Cloud 12:05 PM
December 13 – Western Michigan 12:05 PM
December 16 – St. Cloud 7:35 PM
December 19 – Minnesota Duluth 12:05 PM
December 20 Miami 8:05 PM
Regular Schedule
Dec 31 (Thu) 6:07 PM Away Omaha
Jan 1 (Fri) 6:07 PM Away Omaha
Jan 8 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Omaha
Jan 9 (Sat) 6:07 PM Home Omaha
Jan 15 (Fri) TBD Away Denver
Jan 16 (Sat) TBD Away Denver
Jan 22 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Colorado College
Jan 23 (Sat) 6:07 PM Home Colorado College
Jan 24 (Sun) 5:07 PM Home Colorado College
Feb 5 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Denver
Feb 6 (Sat) 6:07 PM Home Denver
Feb 12 (Fri) TBD Away Colorado College
Feb 13 (Sat) TBD Away Colorado College
Feb 14 (Sun) TBD Away Colorado College
Feb 26 (Fri) 7:07 PM Away Omaha
Mar 5 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Omaha
Mar 12 (Fri) NCHC Quarterfinals
Mar 19 (Fri) NCHC Frozen Faceoff St. Paul, Minn.
Mar 26 (Fri) NCAA Regionals Fargo, N.D.
Apr 8 (Thu) NCAA Frozen Four Pittsburgh, Pa.
Midco Sports Network to Produce and Broadcast Pod Games
Finally, some great news in 2020. This addresses the concerns that I had. As usual, NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton is leading the way in college hockey.
When I heard the games were going to Omaha, Nebraska.The first question I asked, who’s producing the games. Then, I was told that the league was in the process of negotiating with Midco and possibly CBS Sports Network. We got the best of both worlds.
“We are thrilled to partner with Midco Sports Network to provide fans the opportunity to watch all NCHC games in the Pod from the comfort of home or anywhere in the world on NCHC.tv. With MidcoSN producing all 40 games, fans will be able to enjoy a high-quality broadcast for each game in the Pod on their television or mobile devices,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said. “The array of broadcasters announcing the games are all names NCHC fans are familiar with and will provide great passion and insight during the 20 days. We can’t wait to drop the puck!”
Yes, we’re spoiled in Grand Forks, we have great talent producing and calling the games. I wouldn’t want anything less.
I like all of our college hockey announcers @DStarmanHockey @benholdenpxp @JakeBrandt30 and @AHeinertMidcoSN we’re so lucky, blessed and spoiled. They’re very professional and talented. Tim is probably the dean of college hockey radio announcers. Future Hall of Fame radio PXP.
