UND Hockey Schedule with Starting Times and Midco Sports Network

Things are happening and hopefully, we can get the 2020-21 college hokey season off without a hitch. Last week, the hockey schedule was released, this week, we have times for that schedule.

2020 AND Hockey Schedule

Omaha Pod

December 2 – Miami 3:35 PM

December 4 – Denver 7:35 PM

December 6 – Western Michigan 4:05 PM

December 8 – Denver 3:35 PM

December 10 – Minnesota Duluth 7:35 PM

December 12 – St. Cloud 12:05 PM

December 13 ­– Western Michigan 12:05 PM

December 16 ­– St. Cloud 7:35 PM

December 19 – Minnesota Duluth 12:05 PM

December 20 Miami 8:05 PM

Regular Schedule

Dec 31 (Thu) 6:07 PM Away Omaha

Jan 1 (Fri) 6:07 PM Away Omaha

Jan 8 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Omaha

Jan 9 (Sat) 6:07 PM Home Omaha

Jan 15 (Fri) TBD Away Denver

Jan 16 (Sat) TBD Away Denver

Jan 22 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Colorado College

Jan 23 (Sat) 6:07 PM Home Colorado College

Jan 24 (Sun) 5:07 PM Home Colorado College

Feb 5 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Denver

Feb 6 (Sat) 6:07 PM Home Denver

Feb 12 (Fri) TBD Away Colorado College

Feb 13 (Sat) TBD Away Colorado College

Feb 14 (Sun) TBD Away Colorado College

Feb 26 (Fri) 7:07 PM Away Omaha

Mar 5 (Fri) 7:37 PM Home Omaha

Mar 12 (Fri) NCHC Quarterfinals

Mar 19 (Fri) NCHC Frozen Faceoff St. Paul, Minn.

Mar 26 (Fri) NCAA Regionals Fargo, N.D.

Apr 8 (Thu) NCAA Frozen Four Pittsburgh, Pa.

Midco Sports Network to Produce and Broadcast Pod Games

Finally, some great news in 2020. This addresses the concerns that I had. As usual, NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton is leading the way in college hockey.

When I heard the games were going to Omaha, Nebraska.The first question I asked, who’s producing the games. Then, I was told that the league was in the process of negotiating with Midco and possibly CBS Sports Network. We got the best of both worlds.

“We are thrilled to partner with Midco Sports Network to provide fans the opportunity to watch all NCHC games in the Pod from the comfort of home or anywhere in the world on NCHC.tv. With MidcoSN producing all 40 games, fans will be able to enjoy a high-quality broadcast for each game in the Pod on their television or mobile devices,” NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said. “The array of broadcasters announcing the games are all names NCHC fans are familiar with and will provide great passion and insight during the 20 days. We can’t wait to drop the puck!”

Yes, we’re spoiled in Grand Forks, we have great talent producing and calling the games. I wouldn’t want anything less.