Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Friday November 20

7:30am: ONE: Inside The Matrix IV (ONE App/BR Live)

11:55am: UFC 255 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

4:00pm: 2020 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

4:30pm: UFC 255: On The Line (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: UFC 255 Countdown (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 43 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 95 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Thanksgiving Throwdown II: Night 1 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: LUX 11 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:30pm: iKON Fighting Federation 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday November 21

12:00am: RIZIN 25 (Rizinff.com)

4:00am: Eternal MMA 55 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championship (FloGrappling)

9:00am: 2020 Journeyman Fall Classic (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2020 IBJJF Atlanta International Open Championship (FloGrappling)

11:00am: Oktagon 18 (Oktagon.tv)

2:00pm: Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella/Fabio Wardley vs. Richard Lartey (DAZN)

2:00pm: Fighting Force 4 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: 2020 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

6:30pm: UFC 255 Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Antonio Lozada vs. Javier Fortuna/Austin Dulay vs. Starling Castillo (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Gulf Coast MMA 7 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Women of Celebrity Boxing: Jade vs. Spagnola ($9.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Thanksgiving Throwdown II: Night 2 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 255 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:30pm: SFT 25 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday November 22

12:00am: PBC Fight Camp: Garcia vs. Spence Part 2 (Fox)

1:15am: UFC 255 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championship (FloGrappling)

9:00am: 2020 Journeyman Fall Classic (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 65 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: 2020 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s really, REALLY starting to get weary of attendance-less fights attempts to stave off the monotony and robotic-ness of these glorified exhibitions.

1. UFC 255: Been a while since we had a UFC card with two title fights headlining.

2. Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella/Fabio Wardley vs. Richard Lartey: A weak boxing weekend, with this being your best option.

3. Invicta Fighting Championship 43: Yet another main event scrapped, but this is a surprisingly deep card.

4. ONE: Inside The Matrix IV: The weakest of their Matrix series, which is what I said after their last Matrix card. Not a great pattern.

5. Titan Fighting Championship 65: The ever-rare fighting, defending champion main eventing a Titan card!

6. 2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championship: Some heavy hitters in the grappling world converge on Atlanta.

7. RIZIN 25: As is the case with RIZIN, a definite mixed bag.

8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 95: I don’t ask for much from LFA. Be available on a Friday, have a title fight, and be a quality stream.

9. Antonio Lozada vs. Javier Fortuna/Austin Dulay vs. Starling Castillo: It’s a PBC card, but one of the weakest ones I can remember.

10. Women of Celebrity Boxing: Jade vs. Spagnola: Can I interest anyone in a Miss Italy contestant against a member of Mobwives?? Anyone?? At least it’s for a good cause.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 83kg Catchweight Bout: Hidenori Ebata vs. Isami Sano [RIZIN 25]

4. 53kg Catchweight Bout: Jin Mandokoro (11-8) vs. Syuto Sato [RIZIN 25]

3. 60.5kg Catchweight Bout: Taiga Kawabe (21-12-1) vs. Yuma Yamahata [RIZIN 25]

2. 58.3kg Catchweight Kickboxing Bout: Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Wang Junguang (24-5-1) [ONE: Into The Matrix IV]

1. 59kg Catchweight Muay Thai Bout: Joseph Lasiri (38-10) vs. Rocky Ogden (36-5) [ONE: Into The Matrix IV]

BOXING

5. Vacant BBBofC Bantamweight Championship: Liam Davies (7-0) vs. Sean Cairns (7-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Fabio Wardley (9-0) vs. Richard Lartey (14-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Vacant WBC Francophone/Vacant NABF Junior Welterweight Championships: Mathieu Germain (18-1-1) vs. Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-2)

2. Lightweight Bout: Antonio Lozada Torres vs. Javier Fortuna (35-2-1) [PBC on FS1]

1. World Boxing Association Continental Welterweight Championship: Conor Benn (c) (16-0) vs. Sebastian Formella [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Mauricio Rua (27-11-1) vs. Paul Craig (13-4-1) [UFC 255]

4. Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Championship: Mike Graves (c) (9-1-2) vs. Oton Jasse (20-6) [Titan Fighting Championship 65]

3. Welterweight Bout: Mike Perry (14-6) vs. Tim Means (30-12-1) [UFC 255]

2. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (19-3) vs. Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) [UFC 255]

1. UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (19-1) vs. Alex Perez (24-5) [UFC 255]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]

4. Black Belt Heavyweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]

3. Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]

2. Black Belt Featherweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]

1. Superfight: Masakazu Imanari vs. Takeshi Iwamoto [ZST: Battle Hazard 8]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man so close to pulling off a George Bailey-esque holiday miracle by getting out of the hole in time for Christmas attempts to keep his holiday train rolling.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Mike Graves vs. Oton Jasse

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Valentina Shevchenko over Jennifer Maia

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 255

Upset of the Week: Katlyn Cookagian over Cynthia Calvillo

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia