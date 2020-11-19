Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday November 20
7:30am: ONE: Inside The Matrix IV (ONE App/BR Live)
11:55am: UFC 255 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
4:00pm: 2020 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)
4:30pm: UFC 255: On The Line (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
8:00pm: UFC 255 Countdown (ESPN2)
8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 43 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 95 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Thanksgiving Throwdown II: Night 1 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: LUX 11 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:30pm: iKON Fighting Federation 3 (UFC Fight Pass)
Saturday November 21
12:00am: RIZIN 25 (Rizinff.com)
4:00am: Eternal MMA 55 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00am: 2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championship (FloGrappling)
9:00am: 2020 Journeyman Fall Classic (FloWrestling)
9:30am: 2020 IBJJF Atlanta International Open Championship (FloGrappling)
11:00am: Oktagon 18 (Oktagon.tv)
2:00pm: Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella/Fabio Wardley vs. Richard Lartey (DAZN)
2:00pm: Fighting Force 4 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:00pm: 2020 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)
6:30pm: UFC 255 Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: Antonio Lozada vs. Javier Fortuna/Austin Dulay vs. Starling Castillo (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Gulf Coast MMA 7 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Women of Celebrity Boxing: Jade vs. Spagnola ($9.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Thanksgiving Throwdown II: Night 2 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: UFC 255 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)
10:30pm: SFT 25 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
Sunday November 22
12:00am: PBC Fight Camp: Garcia vs. Spence Part 2 (Fox)
1:15am: UFC 255 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00am: 2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championship (FloGrappling)
9:00am: 2020 Journeyman Fall Classic (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 65 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:00pm: 2020 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s really, REALLY starting to get weary of attendance-less fights attempts to stave off the monotony and robotic-ness of these glorified exhibitions.
1. UFC 255: Been a while since we had a UFC card with two title fights headlining.
2. Conor Benn vs. Sebastian Formella/Fabio Wardley vs. Richard Lartey: A weak boxing weekend, with this being your best option.
3. Invicta Fighting Championship 43: Yet another main event scrapped, but this is a surprisingly deep card.
4. ONE: Inside The Matrix IV: The weakest of their Matrix series, which is what I said after their last Matrix card. Not a great pattern.
5. Titan Fighting Championship 65: The ever-rare fighting, defending champion main eventing a Titan card!
6. 2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championship: Some heavy hitters in the grappling world converge on Atlanta.
7. RIZIN 25: As is the case with RIZIN, a definite mixed bag.
8. Legacy Fighting Alliance 95: I don’t ask for much from LFA. Be available on a Friday, have a title fight, and be a quality stream.
9. Antonio Lozada vs. Javier Fortuna/Austin Dulay vs. Starling Castillo: It’s a PBC card, but one of the weakest ones I can remember.
10. Women of Celebrity Boxing: Jade vs. Spagnola: Can I interest anyone in a Miss Italy contestant against a member of Mobwives?? Anyone?? At least it’s for a good cause.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. 83kg Catchweight Bout: Hidenori Ebata vs. Isami Sano [RIZIN 25]
4. 53kg Catchweight Bout: Jin Mandokoro (11-8) vs. Syuto Sato [RIZIN 25]
3. 60.5kg Catchweight Bout: Taiga Kawabe (21-12-1) vs. Yuma Yamahata [RIZIN 25]
2. 58.3kg Catchweight Kickboxing Bout: Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Wang Junguang (24-5-1) [ONE: Into The Matrix IV]
1. 59kg Catchweight Muay Thai Bout: Joseph Lasiri (38-10) vs. Rocky Ogden (36-5) [ONE: Into The Matrix IV]
BOXING
5. Vacant BBBofC Bantamweight Championship: Liam Davies (7-0) vs. Sean Cairns (7-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]
4. Heavyweight Bout: Fabio Wardley (9-0) vs. Richard Lartey (14-3) [Matchroom on DAZN]
3. Vacant WBC Francophone/Vacant NABF Junior Welterweight Championships: Mathieu Germain (18-1-1) vs. Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-2)
2. Lightweight Bout: Antonio Lozada Torres vs. Javier Fortuna (35-2-1) [PBC on FS1]
1. World Boxing Association Continental Welterweight Championship: Conor Benn (c) (16-0) vs. Sebastian Formella [Matchroom on DAZN]
MMA
5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Mauricio Rua (27-11-1) vs. Paul Craig (13-4-1) [UFC 255]
4. Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Championship: Mike Graves (c) (9-1-2) vs. Oton Jasse (20-6) [Titan Fighting Championship 65]
3. Welterweight Bout: Mike Perry (14-6) vs. Tim Means (30-12-1) [UFC 255]
2. UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (19-3) vs. Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) [UFC 255]
1. UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (19-1) vs. Alex Perez (24-5) [UFC 255]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. Black Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]
4. Black Belt Heavyweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]
3. Black Belt Super Heavyweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]
2. Black Belt Featherweight Division [2020 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships]
1. Superfight: Masakazu Imanari vs. Takeshi Iwamoto [ZST: Battle Hazard 8]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man so close to pulling off a George Bailey-esque holiday miracle by getting out of the hole in time for Christmas attempts to keep his holiday train rolling.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Mike Graves vs. Oton Jasse
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Valentina Shevchenko over Jennifer Maia
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 255
Upset of the Week: Katlyn Cookagian over Cynthia Calvillo
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia