Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz tests positive for coronavirus

Lou Holtz, one of the most famous college football coaches of all-time has coronavirus according to David Cobb of CBS Sports. Holtz, who is 83 years old, admitted his positive diagnosis on Thursday and stated he is currently lacking energy.

As of September, Holtz had put his $4.5 million mansion in Orlando up for sale. The home was completely renovated after being struck by lightning five years ago.

There are currently 914,333 cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida, with 20, 766 deaths. There have been 528, 139 Floridians who have recovered, and there are 266, 676 active cases in Florida. Despite the coronavirus resurgence in the most southeastern state in the United States, there are no plans at this time to lock the state down, like they did in the spring.

Holtz was the head coach at the University of Notre Dame’s football program from 1986 to 1996. In that time period, he posted a record of 100 wins, 30 losses, and two ties with the Fighting Irish. In 1988, Notre Dame won the National Collegiate Athletic Association national championship as the Fighting Irish went undefeated with a record of 12 wins and zero losses, and defeated the University of West Virginia 34-21 in the Fiesta Bowl.

However, Holtz made headlines during the Fighting Irish’s 1988 championship season when he decided to bench his two star offensive players–Tony Brooks and Ricky Watters, in a game against the University of Southern California. Brooks and Watters were disciplined for lateness, but the Fighting Irish still went on to beat the Trojans 27-10.

In addition to coaching Notre Dame, Holtz coached William & Mary from 1969 to 1971, North Carolina State from 1972 to 1975, the University of Arkansas from 1977 to 1983, the University of Minnesota from 1984 to 1985, and the University of South Carolina from 1999 to 2004. In 33 seasons coaching college football, Holtz posted an impressive record of 249 wins, 132 losses, and seven ties.

Interestingly, the 1988 Fighting Irish squad was the last time a team at the University of Notre Dame went undefeated. That is something Notre Dame is trying to change in 2020. Currently, the Fighting Irish are ranked second in the country at eight wins and zero losses.