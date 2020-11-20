Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Eduardo Nunez

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Eduardo Nunez.

Player Review: Eduardo Nunez

2020 Stats: 2 Games, 2 At Bats, .500 Batting Average, 1 Hit, 1 Stolen Base, 1.000 OPS, 0.0 WAR

Story: Eduardo Nunez signed a minor league deal with the Mets in late January with an eye towards making the team out of spring training. The pandemic stoppage led to expanded rosters coming out of summer camp, which opened a path for Nunez to break camp as a backup infielder. Nunez appeared in just two games before suffering a left knee contusion, landing him on the injured list on July 30. That injury would sidelined Nunez for the remainder of the season.

Grade: Incomplete

Nunez had a chance to be a useful role player for the Mets but his knee injury short-circuited his season before it could really get started.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 5%

2021 Role: Reserve Infielder

Nunez became a free agent and will likely look to snag another minor league deal to keep his career going. There’s a chance that could come with the Mets, who still need depth up the middle and at the upper levels of the minor leagues, but in these situations, the player tends to try his luck in a new situation. That scenario will likely occur here as well.

Check back on Monday as our Player Review series continues with a look at relief pitcher Corey Oswalt!