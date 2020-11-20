Milwaukee Brewers name Matt Arnold general manager

The Milwaukee Brewers have named Matt Arnold of Oxnard, CA their new general manager according to Rogers Sportsnet on Thursday. In addition to being the general manager, Arnold will also be the Brewers senior vice president.

Arnold has been in the Brewers’ organization since 2015. At that time he was hired as the Brewers’ assistant general manager, and would work under general manager David Stearns of Manhattan, NY. Stearns is still with the Brewers’ organization and is the Brewers’ president of baseball operations.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Arnold interned with the Dodgers in 2000 while working on his economics degree at the University of California Santa Barbara. He then did another internship with the Texas Rangers in 2002.

From 2003 to 2006, Arnold worked in the Cincinnati Reds organization. His job title was assistant director of professional scouting. Among his job duties included player analysis, financial planning, arbitration, and amateur and professional scouting.

Then after four seasons with the Reds, Arnold spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2007 to 2015. There he was a professional scout, and later the director of the Rays’ professional scouting.

This past season, the Brewers finished in fourth place in the National League Central with a record of 29 wins and 31 losses. Despite being two games below the .500 mark, Milwaukee found a way to squeak into the postseason. It was an expanded playoff in 2020 due to coronavirus.

The Brewers’ National League Wild Card series opponent was the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Brewers lost to the Dodgers two games to none in the best of three series after losses by scores of 4-2 and 3-0.

In an interesting statistic, all seven teams from Major League Baseball’s Central Divisions that made the playoffs, lost in the opening round wildcard series. In addition to the Brewers, the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, and Cleveland Indians were eliminated after round one.