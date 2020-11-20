Report: Celtics trade Enes Kanter to Portland for "draft compensation"

Blazers are taking Kanter into a trade exception according to a league source. Celtics free up a roster spot without having to take back salary. https://t.co/9hTucdfdRJ — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 20, 2020

🏠 — Enes Kanter

By most accounts, Enes Kanter was a fantastic teammate. He was a bit polarizing to fans, as many had a hard time accepting his defensive flaws. But I enjoyed his relentless work on the offensive glass.

Kanter won me over even before taking the court with his trolling of the last player to wear #11.

Enes Kanter on why he chose #11

The Celtics have moved two centers in two days: Kanter and Vincent Poirier. Will another be coming back in a trade involving Gordon Hayward? Or will the Cs move on Aron Baynes as a free-agent?

Stay tuned.