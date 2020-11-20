Stream Live Sports on Hulu Anywhere in the World

by Grace Brown

Just like reality shows, sports are most exciting when you watch them live. Once aired, you may turn your back to all the post-game reviews from your friends, but how can you ignore all the memes and updates that flood in the newsfeed of your social media accounts?

Here comes the good news!

With Hulu on your device, you can conveniently watch your favorite sports anywhere in the world from the top networks including CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN and more, without getting confined to your cable service. Want to learn how? Read on…

Unblock Hulu Anywhere in the World

Hulu imposes geo-restrictions and is only available in the US. So, if you want to access Hulu outside the US, you will need a good VPN service to unblock Hulu in your region.

The VPN will mask your IP address and route your data through one of its US servers via a secure tunnel, hence Hulu identifies you accessing its content from the US and gives you permission to use its services.

Watch Live Sports of your Choice on Hulu

Hulu on its Live TV subscription gives you the freedom to watch live and even record your favorite sports games. With Hulu Live TV subscription, you have the access to more than 65 channels to stream live your favorite games.

You can also get full access to the Hulu streaming libraries where you can binge on other popular movies and TV shows. A Hulu Live TV account with its dedicated sports tab brings you the list of current and upcoming sport events so you can keep track of your favorite games and find the networks where you can watch them.

Another best thing about Hulu is the availability of local and regional sports channels on its service. This lets you watch several college-based sports that are broadcast on local channels. Simply, follow the below steps to stream Live Sports on Hulu:

Get a VPN service Login to your chosen VPN Connect to the US server from the list of servers Subscribe to Hulu+Live TV plan Launch the Hulu app Enter login credentials Enjoy streaming your fav sports game!

Get Cloud DVR Storage on Hulu Live TV

Many times our busy schedule intervenes in our time for sports, be it playing or watching our favorite league. Hulu Live TV lets you record up to 50 hours of live streaming with its cloud DVR storage. Further, you have the option to upgrade it to 200 hours.

Top Hulu Supported Sports Networks

Hulu supports many live and on-demand channels where you can stream virtually all sports. The list of top networks include:

ESPN

Fox Sports (both 1 & 2)

NBC Sports

Golf and Olympic channel

Many Regional sports channels

Hulu Supported Devices for Streaming Live Sports

With its dedicated Apps, Hulu lets you stream your favorite game on you chosen device. The major categories include below mentioned devices, however, if you don’t find your device in the list, you can view their supported device category or get assistance from their customer support.

Gaming Consoles (PlayStation, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One and Xbox 360)

Various Smart TVs (Android TV, Apple TV, LG TV, Amazon Fire TV, Visio etc.)

Mac and PCs

Android Phones and iPhones

Final Thoughts

Hulu with its Live TV subscription makes a smart and affordable choice to stream your favorite sports online. The availability of major sports networks along with local channels let you enjoy from major sports games to local college-based leagues.

Though Hulu is restricted to the US only, with a good VPN, you can unblock its libraries from anywhere in the world and enjoy live games and on-demand content around sports topics.

Author Bio: Grace Brown is a brand journalist at https://www.watchhuluaustralia.com with specialization in content marketing and guest blogging. Besides sharing tips and trick in her writings around technology, cyber security, and lifestyle design niches, she love to indulge in binge-watching on weekends.