The Betting Window for November 20-22

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can teach the self-defense art of a quick suicide!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Deiveson Figueiredo -310 over Alex Perez ($50)

Jennifer Maia +750 over Valentina Shevchenko ($5)

Conor Benn -190 over Sebastian Formella ($30)

Katlyn Cookagian +205 over Cynthia Calvillo ($5)

Mike Perry -155 over Tim Means ($10)

Perez seems very rushed to this spot. Whether it’s that they want to push the fact that the a fighter from the Contender Series has made it to a title fight to push the show for viewers, or to get a fresh face in there, but one win over Formiga does not a championship challenger make.

My long betting rule that actually works out most of the time is that unless your last name is Nunes or Santos, if you’re a female MMA fighter, the betting line on you shouldn’t be above about -600. The talent gap just isn’t there yet. Shevchenko is an outstanding fighter, and she’ll more than likely win against the former Invicta champ in Maia, but that line is so gargantuan that it’s worth a flyer on Maia.

Last Week: $ +16.53

Year To Date: $ -283.78

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.