How To Watch Argentina vs Australia Online Live Stream 2020

Australia vs Pumas live stream guide: How to watch Tri Nations rugby online and on TV in Australia

Argentina will play their first Test in more than a year when they face Australia in Sydney this Saturday (kick-off 6.10am UK & Ireland time) in the Tri-Nations tournament that has replaced the Rugby Championship in 2020.

The Pumas have not appeared on the international stage since being knocked out of last year’s World Cup at the end of the pool stages while they are also short of recent competitive rugby given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Argentina’s Pumas will make their first-ever appearance in rugby’s Tri Nations when they take on the Australia in Sydney. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the match in Australia.

After losing the final Bledisloe Cup game of the year, Australia have gone back to a full-strength line-up with Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf, Beauden Barrett at fullback, Aaron Smith at halfback, and Jack Goodhue in midfield.

Argentina, meanwhile, haven’t played a Test match in more than a year, with their last outing coming at the 2019 World Cup. While their preparation for today’s game isn’t what the Australia have had, they’ve still managed to name an experienced side with the likes of Tomas Cubelli, Nicolas Sanchez, Juan Imhoff and captain Pablo Matera.

Adding to the size of their task is the fact they have never beaten Australia – and the Australia will be looking to bounce back from a defeat by Australia last weekend.

When the two sides met in Buenos Aires in July 2019, Australia’s winning margin was just four points but they will expect to triumph more comfortably at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

After making several changes for that final Bledisloe Cup match against the Australia, Ian Foster has brought the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles and Patrick Tuipulotu back into the starting line-up.

Centre Santiago Chocobares will win his first cap for Argentina while Juan Imhoff returns to the Pumas team for the first time since 2015.

After experimenting with several new combinations last week – changes that the Australia coaches admit may have contributed to their loss against the Australia – Ian Foster has gone with plan A against the Pumas.

It provides an insight into the Australia selectors’ first choice side, with Foster opting for basically his best side possible against the Argentineans, who will play their first test since last year’s Rugby World Cup.

“A number of players have had a week off and are fresh,” said Foster. “The whole team is pretty determined to put a performance in that shows we’ve grown over the last few weeks, so going to those existing combinations is quite important.”

Here is how you can find a reliable live stream of Australia v Argentina wherever you are…

How to live stream Australia vs Pumas

If you’re in Australia and want to watch the action between Australia and Argentina online, you’re limited to the various platforms which stream Fox Sports.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show the Tri-Nations. Australia v Argentina kicks off at 5.10pm, with coverage starting at 4.30pm.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Australia

If you’re in the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ will have live coverage of Australia v Argentina. The match kicks off at 7.10pm on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South Africa

In South Africa, tune into SuperSport to watch Australia v Argentina (kick-off 8.10am). The match is being shown on SuperSport’s Grandstand, CSN and Rugby channels, with coverage starting at 8am.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from South America

If you want to keep track of the Pumas and the Tri-Nations from Argentina or elsewhere in South America, ESPN has the rights.

Australia v Argentina live stream: How to watch from Asia

In Japan, J Sports have the rights to show Tri-Nations games while Rugby Pass will show matches in other parts of Asia.

Foremost amongst them is Kayo Sports, the sports-only streaming service. In addition to all the other sports available there, Kayo will be showing all matches of the Tri Nations live and on demand. It is a subscription service which starts at $25 per month, but there’s a free trial available for new customers as well.

Another live streaming option for today’s game is Foxtel Now. Essentially a Foxtel TV subscription service on a streaming platform, Foxtel Now is a little pricier than Kayo due to the wider range of content available there, but they also have a free trial available.

How to watch Australia vs Pumas on TV

If you want to tune into the Australia taking on the Pumas on TV, there’s just the one option: Foxtel. The pay TV provider will be showing the game live, with pre-game coverage starting a little over half an hour before kick-off at 4:30pm (AEDT) on Fox Sports 505.

Unlike Australia Tests, this match will not be shown on free-to-air TV through Channel Ten – Fox is your only option.

How to watch Australia v Argentina from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Australia v Argentina, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal live stream you would at home.

Foster said the players will be determined to bounce back from the defeat.

“It’s a sombre feeling when you lose in the black jersey. We’re frustrated about that. There were a number of guys who went out for their first hitout for a while, and there was a bit of rust in the combinations.

“It was a formula we had to do because we’ve got some players we need to give some opportunity to. But it was a stark reminder that you’ve got to be ready. There have been a lot of good conversations gone on this week, and there are some players disappointed. That’s the way it should be.

“What it teaches you is when you get a chance, this Australia jersey demands a performance and when we don’t perform at the level we expect we have to go away and work twice as hard off the park.”

Australia: Beauden Barrett; Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Brad Weber, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Imhoff; Nicolas Sánchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Francisco Gómez-Kodela, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera (captain), Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lezana, Gonzalo Bertranou, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero.