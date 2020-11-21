Top 5 Tips to Avoid Sports Injuries

Sports injuries are very common, no matter the type of sport. Some injuries can be as mild as a sprained ankle, while others are as severe as torn ligaments. There are also times when an injury causes your ligaments and muscles to move or twist in unnatural ways. This can leave the damaged area torn and in pain.

Most mild injuries can be treated with joint and muscle support sports cream until the pain has subsided. A few days of rest and therapeutic exercise will aid healing, but it’s important to take enough precautions to prevent any further injury so if you love sports.

Prevention Is Better Than a Cure

The most common types of sports injuries are a result of excessive pressure placed on joints, tendons, muscle, and even bones. Typical injuries in this category can be divided as follows:

– Sprains: Injuries to ligaments

– Strains: Injuries to muscles

– Stress fractures: Injuries to bones

There are fortunately a few tips that can reduce the risk of a traumatic injury. Let’s have a look at a few of them.

Wear the Correct Gear

This might sound like common sense, but unfortunately, there are still athletes who like to take risks. Correct gear refers not only to the clothing required, but to protective equipment as well. This includes helmets, face guards, mouthpieces, eyewear, and protective cups and pads. Protective gear should also be worn during practice sessions.

Strengthen Muscles

Muscles are strengthened by proper conditioning exercises. Stretching exercises before or after practice and real games increase flexibility in your muscles. This will prevent muscle stress and strain.

Don’t Play Through Pain; Seek Help

Everyone wants to win, and to do this, an athlete may sometimes play through an injury. This should be avoided at all costs. Avoiding a mild injury could result in a more traumatic injury which could have dire consequences on your career as an athlete.

Speak to the team doctor if you have an injury, no matter how inconsequential it may seem. Even rubbing joint and muscle support cream or salve balm on a sprained muscle will make a difference.

Hydrate Often

Hydration is crucial in ensuring your muscles and joints remain lubricated. Electrolytes also help your body retain enough fluids to maintain nerve and muscle function. Ensure you drink the right amount of water or health regulated sports drinks. Increase your fluid intake during the high heat periods of the day.

Practice Makes Perfect

It’s important to practice your sport often, but also to take adequate rest days. Work out a schedule so that you aren’t left with too much of the one and not enough of the other. Not practicing enough places pressure on your muscles and joints on game day. The same can be said about not taking a rest day often enough for your muscles to recover. The key is to find the right balance.

Endnote

It’s important to take care of your body so that you can continue taking part in the sports that you enjoy. Proper diet, hydration, warm-up, and strengthening exercise and sufficient practice will give you a competitive edge, so it’s worth incorporating these tips into your exercise program, lifestyle and sports games.