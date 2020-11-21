Raptors get Fred VanVleet back on multi-year deal

The Toronto Raptors got Fred VanVleet back after the veteran demanded a busy free agency market.

In the weeks leading up to the offseason’s free agency period, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet made it clear he was looking to get paid.

Two years ago, he got the championship. While he won’t settle for one, he doesn’t necessarily need to start ring chasing, either. VanVleet was ready for teams to call his agent and start showing him the money.

As expected, the 26-year-old guard had a healthy market. Multiple suitors with the funds to afford his price tag were lining up with offers. Some notable interested teams included the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and obviously, the Toronto Raptors.

When free agency opened up on Friday night, it was made clear that VanVleet wasn’t going to make a decision that quickly. Instead, the veteran guard was planning meetings in Chicago for Saturday to hear every interested teams’ pitch.

Ultimately, VanVleet ended up using the multiple meetings as leverage since he won’t be going anywhere this offseason. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, VanVleet is re-signing with the Toronto Raptors.

Per Charania, he will come back on a four-year deal worth $85 million. Not a bad bag for the 26-year-old guard who went undrafted in 2016.

VanVleet’s career got off to a shaky start back in 2016. During his first two years in the NBA, VanVleet came off the bench. During the Raptors’ championship season in 2018-2019, the veteran guard slowly started picking up more minutes and obtaining a position in the starting lineup.

Then, by the time 2019-2020 rolled around, VanVleet became a full-fledged starter with the Raptors. And now, he’s earning the big bucks for the 2020-2021 NBA season and beyond.

