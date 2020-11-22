By Jeff Fox | November 22, 2020 12:29 am

Alex Perez Career Earnings

(partial TPF & full UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TPF 11 – Dec 2/11- L (Diaz) – $2,000

Dana White’s Contender Series 5 – Aug 8/17 – W (Gray) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9/17 – W (de Tomas) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (Shelton) – $25,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 227 – Aug 9/18 – W (Torres) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – L (Benavidez) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (De La Rosa) – $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (Espinosa) – $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Formiga) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – L (Figueiredo) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $535,100