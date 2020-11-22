By Jeff Fox | November 22, 2020 12:32 am

Jennifer Maia Career Earnings

(partial Invicta & full UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 16 – Mar 11/16 – W (Porto) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – L (Carmouche) – $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Davis) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Modafferi) – $27,300 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,200 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Chookagian) – $19,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – W (Calderwood) – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – L (V. Shevchenko) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $321,300