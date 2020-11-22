'WWE Survivor Series' Results:

The 2020 edition of Survivor Series begins with the traditional men’s Survivor Series match.

First Elimination for Raw: Seth Rollins sacrificed himself. He dropped to his knees and allowed Sheamus to brogue kick him. Sheamus eliminates Seth Rollins via pinfall.

Second Elimination for Raw: AJ Styles hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Kevin Owens. AJ eliminates Owens via pinfall.

Third Elimination for Raw: Matt Riddle strikes down King Corbin. Matt Riddle eliminates King Corbin via pinfall.

SmackDown is down 5-2

Fourth Elimination for Raw: Braun Strowman hits the running powerslam on Otis. Strowman eliminates Otis via pinfall.

Jey Uso is all alone. Team Raw still has all 5 members.

Fifth Elimination for Raw: Keith Lee hits the Spirit Bomb on Jey Uso. Keith Lee eliminates Jey Uso via pinfall.

Monday Night Raw wins the men’s Survivor Series match. SmackDown made zero elminations.

New Day (Big E accompanying) vs. Street Profits is next.

Enjoyable tag team match between these two teams. New Day spent the first half keeping Montez away from his corner and beating him down. He finally makes the hot tag to Dawkins and he bulldozes right through Kofi and Woods. Montez Ford tries to hit the frog splash on Kofi, but he only gets a 2-count due to his injured ribs. New Day tries to battle back with a gutbuster, but Montez kicks out. However, Dawkins was able to make the tag and they double-teamed New Day for the win.

Winner: Street Profits defeated New Day via pinfall

The SmackDown women get ready for their match. Nia tells Team Raw that Lana is not to be tagged in.

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley follows.

Despite Zayn’s antics to get Lashley disqualified or counted out, Bobbly Lashley put the hurt lock on Zayn and made him tap.

Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn via submission

Roman tells Jey to get out of the arena. He doesn’t have time for losers.

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks follows.

After a fun back and forth match between the two women’s champions, but Sasha was able to roll-up Asuka for the win.

Sasha defeated Asuka via pinfall

The Gobbledy Gooker follows bird seed. Akira Tozawa beats Gooker for the 24/7 title. R-Truth surprises Tozawa and gets his title back.

The women’s Survivor Series Match is next.

First Elimination for Raw: Peyton Royce hit Bayley with Hidden Dejavu. Peyton eliminates Bayley via pinfall.

First Elimination for SD: Natalya makes Royce tap in the sharpshooter. Natalya eliminates Royce via submission.

Second Elimination for Raw: Natalya had Shayna in the sharpshooter. Lacey was legal, however, and hit Natalya with the women’s right. Lacey eliminates Natalya via pinfall.

Third Elimination for Raw: Shayna had Ruby Riott in the carabooda clutch. Riott reverses it, but the ref doesn’t see it. However, she is still in the hold and is knocked out. By the time the ref turns around, Shayna is able to eliminate her. Shayna eliminates Riott via pinfall.

Second Elimination for SD: Liv Morgan eliminates Lacey Evans via pinfall.

Fourth Elimination: Nia Jax eliminates Liv Morgan via pinfall.

Third Elimination for SD: Shayna Baszler would not break the hold on the clutch even though Belair grabbed the rope.

Belair and Jax were both counted out.

Lana is the sole survivor. Team Raw wins.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is next.

Great battle between McIntyre and Reigns. Reigns hits McIntyre with everything he has: hits him with a spear, superman punch, and puts him through a table. McIntyre still kicks out. McIntyre battles back, hits Roman with the Claymore. However, the ref gets knocked out as well. Jey Uso comes to the ring to destract McIntyre. Roman takes advantage with a low-blow. Jey hits a superkick. Reigns locks on the guilloteen. Another ref comes down. McIntyre passes out.

Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre via knock-out

Roman embraces Jey Uso on the ramp.

Our final farewell to The Undertaker is next.

Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane come out to pay homeage to Undertaker.

After the video package, the ring is empty with only Vince McMahon. McMahon says tonight we say goodbye to the legendary career of the Undertaker.

Undertaker makes his legendary entrance. He says for thirty years he has been making that entrance to the ring. It is time to allow The Undertaker to Rest. In. Peace.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.