Fight of the Day: Keith Jardine vs. Wanderlei Silva

Date: May 24, 2008
Card: UFC 84
Championship(s):
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: May 24, 2008
Card: UFC 84
Championship(s):
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
The Green Bay Packers blew a 14-point halftime lead and fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime on Sunday, 34-31. The loss drops the (…)
Nothing comes easy for the Ravens lately. For three quarters, the undermanned Ravens put the clamps on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee (…)
This one goes in the “team effort loss” file, and it looks like the current group has lost touch with recent previous seasons’ winning (…)
The 2020 edition of Survivor Series begins with the traditional men’s Survivor Series match. First Elimination for Raw: (…)
The Houston Texans are a team to watch down the stretch, as they’ll surely miss the playoffs, but are still in great position to spoil (…)
Congratulations to Andrew Potrebica for winning our UFC 255 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em (…)
It wasn’t her most exciting performance, but Valentina Shevchenko still retained her UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship last night at (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
Carmelo Anthony considered a New York Knicks reunion, but the veteran forward will continue with his time in (…)