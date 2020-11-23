Know The Facts About Vince Reffet

Vince Reffet was a team member of Dubai’s Jetmen team, he died while training.

He was 36 years old during his time of death, On November 17th, 2020, Vince died in a training accident in Dubai, the Incident happened near the aerial stunt team’s base in the Desert.

The 36 years old made headlines after a video of him soaring 1,800 meters above Dubai’s waterfront went viral.

On November 21, his wife shared a post on Instagram, she wrote “Friends and loved ones. We invite you to join us today, Saturday, November 21st for the first of many ceremonies to honor Vince Reffet, his life, and his legacy,”

Then, she added “We welcome you to be with him, be with us, his family and friends from wherever you are in the world – 5 pm (Dubai), 2 pm (France) 8 am (EST). At this moment, think of your own dreams and aspirations. Let’s be inspired to never give up as a tribute to how Vince lived his life.”

Agnes Rodriguez then concluded the statement “We are so thankful for the outpouring of continued support and love please take the time to share.”

Career

The French Skydriver is also known for his record-breaking Base jump off Burj Khalifa, The Jetmen team have performed dramatic stunts over Dubai using jetpacks and carbon-fiber wings.

Vince was born on 15 September 1984 and from Annecy, France, he started his career as a professional parachutist, in 2002 he began wingsuit flying and also became “Jetman” pilot.

In his parachutist career, he made 1400 Base jumps and 17,000 parachute jumps. In 2014, the French Skydriver set a record after Base Jump off Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Burj Khalifa is the current world’s tallest building at 828 meters.

Furthermore, he was also the pilot of “Jetman Dubai,” where its a jet-powered wingsuit developed by the company, the wingsuit is powered by four mini Jet Engines.

This year in February 2020, the French Skydriver took off from the ground in Dubai, it was the first time that a ground ascent was achieved and he reached 6,000 feet and recorded 150 miles per hour, it was a huge achievement for Vincent Reffet.

Talking about his achievement, Vince won the French free-fly championship, the World free-fly championship, the 2005 World Cup, the 2006 World Championship, and the 2008 World Championship in Maubeuge, France.

Besides this, Vince flew information along with Yves Rossy with an Emirates Airbus A380 over Dubai on October 13, 2015. According to Walikali, his Net Worth is about $800K USD.

Wife

He was married to his wife named Agnes Rodriguez, Vince posted about his marriage with his long-term girlfriend on Facebook, he wrote “Just married my dream island girl.” He added, “Life is good when you feel so much, love.”

Agnes is working as the Communications Specialist at SOUL FLYERS since 2017, she started her career as Flight Attendant at Emirates and served there from 2011 to 2014.

Later, she served as the Design Intern at Socialize and Waterports & Rescue Team Coordinator at Fazza Marine. Agnes completed her education at Wesleyan Academy and attended Universidad de Puerto Rico and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. Then, she earned a Master’s Degree at the University of Wollongong.