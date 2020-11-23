The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Sasha Palatnikov +425 over Louis Cosce
Notable New Champions:
Cafe Fury Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion: Bassil Hafez
RIZIN Featherweight Champion: Yutaka Saito
WBO Latino Bantamweight Champion: Melvin Lopez
BBBofC English Bantamweight Champion: Liam Davies
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Stars at Night, Are Big and Bright: Deep in the heart of Texas! In what happened in absurdly quick fashion, the biggest free agent in the world, Canelo Alvarez is booked to fight Callum Smith on December 19 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
- McKee’s Time?: Is it AJ McKee‘s time? He pulled off an unbelievable from-bottom submission on Darrion Caldwell in barely past the first-minute in the main event of Bellator 253, advancing to the finals against kingpin Patricio Freire. He is now 17-0, has defeated two former Bellator champions, and is now facing his toughest test, the greatest fighter in Bellator history. Is this going to be McKee’s crowning, after seventeen fights and five and a half years? We shall see. Read the excellent ESPN article about the halt of combat sports’ pipeline and how Scott Coker and McKee came together.
- Quick Turnaround: Just 21 days, three weeks after Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the first round of his UFC 255 PPV main event, will defend his title against another man who had a five-minute work night at 255 in Brandon Moreno. Is this haphazard? Practical? Mildly insane? Yes.