UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis

Nov 28, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,235 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Curtis Blaydes (14-2, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Derrick Lewis (24-7, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Anthony Smith (33-16, #7 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (12-4, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Josh Parisian (13-3) vs Parker Porter (10-6, #42 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Amir Albazi (13-1, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-4, #21 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Miguel Baeza (9-0, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato (16-3, #51 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Spike Carlyle (9-2, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo (13-5, #81 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-4, #19 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont (4-1, #29 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Martin Day (8-4, #61 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson dos Santos (20-8, #61 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gina Mazany (6-4, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Rachael Ostovich (4-5, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Jonathan Pearce (9-4, #81 ranked featherweight) vs Kai Kamaka (8-2, #69 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Su Mudaerji (12-4, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Malcolm Gordon (12-4, #21 ranked flyweight)

Catchweight (140 lbs):

Luke Sanders (13-3, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathan Maness (12-1, #54 ranked bantamweight)

