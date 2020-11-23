UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis
Nov 28, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,235 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Curtis Blaydes   (14-2, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Derrick Lewis  (24-7, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Anthony Smith   (33-16, #7 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark   (12-4, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Josh Parisian   (13-3) vs Parker Porter   (10-6, #42 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:
Amir Albazi   (13-1, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov   (13-4, #21 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Miguel Baeza   (9-0, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Takashi Sato   (16-3, #51 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Spike Carlyle   (9-2, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Bill Algeo   (13-5, #81 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Ashlee Evans-Smith   (6-4, #19 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Norma Dumont   (4-1, #29 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Martin Day   (8-4, #61 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson dos Santos   (20-8, #61 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Gina Mazany   (6-4, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Rachael Ostovich   (4-5, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Jonathan Pearce   (9-4, #81 ranked featherweight) vs Kai Kamaka   (8-2, #69 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Su Mudaerji   (12-4, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Malcolm Gordon    (12-4, #21 ranked flyweight)

Catchweight (140 lbs):
Luke Sanders  (13-3, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Nathan Maness  (12-1, #54 ranked bantamweight)

 

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN 18: Blaydes vs. Lewis odds - BestFightOdds

