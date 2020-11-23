WWE 'Monday Night Raw' (11/23) Results

Adam Pearce opens up the night with the men’s team Raw from Survivor Series. Pierce says one of the five men in the ring will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Pearce tells the men to convince everyone why they should be the one picked. Each member makes their own case. Adam Pearce makes a comment about Strowman being “last”. Braun Strowman gets angry, puts his hands on Pearce, and headbutts him.

The Hurt Business challenge The New Day for a tag-team championship match. New Day accepts. That match is next.

During the match, both teams get counted out. MVP grabs the mic and asks for the match to be restarted. New Day agrees. The match is restarted.

Enjoyable back and forth match between New Day and Hurt Business. However, the champions were able to come out on top with a pinfall.

The New Day retain their tag-team championships against The Hurt Business

Charly Caruso asks Adam Pearce what announcement he was about to make in the ring. He is interrupted by Bobby Lashley, reminding everyone that he was the only champion to win their match last night for Team Raw.

After the commercial, Adam is interviewed again. Randy Orton interrupts him this time.

Lana is asked how she is feeling after last night and if she is challenging Asuka for the Raw women’s championship. Lana says she wants to live in the moment.

Caruso asks Pearce for an announcement for the third time. He says everything will be settled in the ring. He says tonight there will be a series of 3 single matches. The winners of those matches will meet in a triple threat next week to decide the number one contender.

The first of those is next: Sheamus vs. Riddle.

Sheamus and Riddle brought a hard-hitting match. Riddle was able to gain momentum by kicking Sheamus in the face from the apron to the outside. Riddle hit a moonsault on Sheamus. After being rolled back in the ring, Sheamus was able to battle back. He hit Riddle with white noise, but wasn’t successful. He locks in the cloverleaf, but Riddle got free.

After a crazy amount of more false finishes from both men, Riddle rolls up Sheamus for the win.

Asuka tells Lana she heard she wants to challenge for the championship. Lana tells her she doesn’t want to, that Asuka is one of the greatest champions ever. Asuka says she accepts the challenge and will meet her in the ring tonight.

The Firefly Funhouse is getting ready for Alexa’s match with Nikki Cross.

When we return from commercial, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss talk about friendships. They say friendships are bad because they let you down. The friendship frog shows up and says she shouldn’t throw away Nikki Cross and her friendship. Wyatt tells Alexa to do to the frog what she will do to Cross. Alexa bashes the friendship frog to death with a club. Bray Wyatt laughs. They pay a small video package in memory of the frog. Alexa says she’s sad. Wyatt makes the comment that it’s too bad he “croaked”. They laugh and wave goodbye.

Asuka vs. Lana for the Raw women’s title is next.

Before the match starts, the tag team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, show up to be on commentary.

Lana holds her own for a few minutes, even throwing Asuka outside the ring. Asuka provokes Baszler and Nia. The tag champs cause a DQ by attacking Asuka. Lana “saves” Asuka. A tag-team match is made over commercial.

Jax and Nia beat down Lana. Lana is able to get to her corner and tag in Asuka. As Shayna takes care of Asuka in the ring, Jax goes after Lana on the outside. She tries to put Lana through a table again, but Lana is able to escape. Shayna loses focus and goes after Lana. Asuka is able to roll up Shayna for the win.

Winner: Lana and Asuka defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Riddle asks MVP to listen to his ideas. He says he has a lot of them. MVP tells him if he can present his ideas and are approved by The Hurt Business, they will talk.

Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley for a spot in the triple threat next week is next.

After a powerhouse of a match, MVP had enough and interfered. Bobby Lashley was disqualified.

Keith Lee wins via disqualification against Bobby Lashley

Nikki Cross says she is going to beat The Fiend out of Alexa Bliss.

Bliss starts by playing with Nikki. Nikki however gets the best of her and starts beating on her. Bliss begins to cry, acting as if she has come to her senses. When Cross helps her up, Bliss delivers the Sister Abigail for the win.

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall

A package of the final farewell to The Undertaker is shown.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles is next.

Randy and AJ bring it to each other. However, The Fiend makes his presence known and distracts Randy Orton. AJ sets up the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

AJ Styles defeats Randy Orton via pinfall