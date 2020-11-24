Combat

Fight of the Day: Marvin Hagler vs Vito Antuofermo I

Fight of the Day: Marvin Hagler vs Vito Antuofermo I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Marvin Hagler vs Vito Antuofermo I

By November 24, 2020 10:00 am

By |

 

Date: November 30, 1979
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC World Middleweight Championships (Antuofermo)
Venue: Caesar’s Palace
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home