MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 23/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Luke Sanders (13-3) vs Nathan Maness (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th
Kai Kamaka (8-2) vs Jonathan Pearce (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th
Jose Quinonez (8-4) vs Louis Smolka (16-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th
Montana De La Rosa (11-6) vs Taila Santos (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th
Gabriel Benitez (21-8) vs Justin Jaynes (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th
Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) vs Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th
Tony Ferguson (25-4) vs Charles Oliveira (29-8) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th
Andrea Lee (11-5) vs Gillian Robertson (9-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th
Jose Aldo (28-7) vs Marlon Vera (18-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Khaos Williams (11-1) vs Michel Pereira (24-11) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Greg Hardy (6-2) vs Marcin Tybura (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Belal Muhammad (17-3) vs Dhiego Lima (15-7) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Drako Rodriguez (7-1) vs Aiemann Zahabi (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Misha Cirkunov (15-5) vs Ryan Spann (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
Sijara Eubanks (7-5) vs Pannie Kianzad (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th
