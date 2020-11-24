MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 23/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Luke Sanders (13-3) vs Nathan Maness (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Kai Kamaka (8-2) vs Jonathan Pearce (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Nov 28th

Jose Quinonez (8-4) vs Louis Smolka (16-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th

Montana De La Rosa (11-6) vs Taila Santos (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th

Gabriel Benitez (21-8) vs Justin Jaynes (16-5) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Holland – Dec 5th

Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) vs Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Tony Ferguson (25-4) vs Charles Oliveira (29-8) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Andrea Lee (11-5) vs Gillian Robertson (9-4) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Jose Aldo (28-7) vs Marlon Vera (18-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Khaos Williams (11-1) vs Michel Pereira (24-11) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Greg Hardy (6-2) vs Marcin Tybura (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Belal Muhammad (17-3) vs Dhiego Lima (15-7) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Drako Rodriguez (7-1) vs Aiemann Zahabi (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Misha Cirkunov (15-5) vs Ryan Spann (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

Sijara Eubanks (7-5) vs Pannie Kianzad (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Dec 19th

