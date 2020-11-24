Top five NFL performers from Week 11

This past weekend we saw the final slate of games before Thanksgiving. The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be the talk of the National Football League, as they are the only team undefeated at 10 wins and zero losses. The New York Jets continue to struggle as they are the only team without a win, at zero wins and 10 losses. Here are the top five players from winning teams in the NFL in week 11.

5) Ryan Tannehill–Tennessee Titans–In one of the more intriguing games of the weekend, the 6-3 Tennessee Titans beat the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens by a score of 30-24. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Tannehill also had four rushes for 35 yards.

4) Philip Rivers–Indianapolis Colts–In a tantalizing shootout in Indy, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-31. It was the play of Colts starting quarterback Philip Rivers that deserved high praise. The 38-year-old father of nine completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, as the Colts improved to 7-3, and into first place in the AFC South.

3) Jared Goff–Los Angeles Rams–In the Monday nighter from central Florida, the Los Angeles Rams moved into a first place tie with the Seattle Seahawks with a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff completed 39 of 51 passes for 376 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Throughout the evening, Goff had great chemistry with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Kupp had 11 catches for 145 yards, and Woods had 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

2) Justin Herbert–Los Angeles Chargers–It has been a tough season for the Chargers, as they have lost numerous close games. However, on Sunday, they had the opportunity to face the struggling New York Jets and come away with a 34-28 win. Herbert completed 37 of 49 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, Herbert became the first NFL rookie quarterback to have five games with three or more touchdown passes.

1) DeShaun Watson–Houston Texans–The Houston Texans do not have much of a productive running game from their running backs at the moment, so it is not surprising that their quarterback, DeShaun Watson, would lead the team in rushing yards as well as passing yards. Watson did just that on Sunday, as he had 36 rushing yards and one touchdown, to go along with 28 pass completions in 37 attempts for 344 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots.