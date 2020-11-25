Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 25/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 552.5 2 2 Darrion Caldwell 218.5 3 4 A.J. McKee 203 4 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 191.5 5 8 Aaron Pico 108.5 5 7 Jay-Jay Wilson 108.5 7 5 Adam Borics 106 8 9 Daniel Carey 81 9 27 Aiden Lee 72.5 10 10 Henry Corrales 71 11 14 Weber Almeida 62.5 12 15 Tywan Claxton 62 13 NR Daniel Weichel 58.5 14 NR Pedro Carvalho 53.5 15 16 Gaston Bolanos 53 16 NR Brian Moore 48 17 18 Lucas Brennan 44 18 NR Jeremy Kennedy 41 19 12 Brandon Girtz 39 20 21 Ciaran Clarke 33.5 20 26 Richie Smullen 33.5 22 19 John Teixeira 32 23 22 Dylan Logan 29 23 38 Saul Rogers 29 25 23 Ilias Bulaid 27.5 26 25 Chris Hatley 27 27 NR Asael Adjoudj 25 27 NR Cody Law 25 29 NR Erick Sanchez 22.5 29 28 Gabriel Varga 22.5 31 NR Dominique Wooding 20 32 NR Matt Bessette 17.5 33 32 Nathan Rose 16 34 33 Jeremy Petley 12 35 34 Kevin Croom 10 36 NR Andrew Fisher 5 37 NR Andrew Salas 4.5 37 NR Harry Hardwick 4.5 37 NR John de Jesus 4.5 40 NR Arbi Mezhidov 0 40 NR Ashleigh Grimshaw 0 40 39 Jamese Taylor 0 40 39 Mario Navarro 0 40 39 Ranjeet Baria 0 40 NR Simone D’Anna 0 40 39 Spencer Higa 0 40 39 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

