Combat

Fight of the Day: Lyoto Machida vs. Mauricio Rua II

Fight of the Day: Lyoto Machida vs. Mauricio Rua II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Lyoto Machida vs. Mauricio Rua II

By November 25, 2020 10:56 am

By |

 

Date: May 8, 2010
Card: UFC 113
Championship(s): UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (Machida)
Venue: Bell Centre
Location: Montreal, Quebec

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home