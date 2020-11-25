Who Are Nordictrack's Top Competitors?

Fitness, good health, and overall body wellness have become one of the main priorities for many people in this day and age. With the rapid rise in lifestyle diseases that have cut short the lives of countless people globally, many have taken the initiative to work out and keep fit in a bid to improve their health and extend their lifespan on earth.

This has led to many turning their homes into gyms by purchasing workout equipment. This is where Nordictrack comes in.

Being that it is one among many companies that specializes in producing and supplying cardio equipment such as treadmills, bikes, rowers, elliptical, and the like, it has had great command in the market in terms of sales.

However, there are many more brands that are major competitors to Nordictrack that specialize in producing and selling cardio equipment. As a potential client interested in purchasing the equipment for yourself, it will be super helpful to know about these brands and also evaluate what they have to offer.

So here are some of the top competitors to Nordictrack that you need to know about:

1. Peloton

Peloton is one of the most popular and highly preferred smart stationary bike suppliers that has a huge market share. It has a great competitive advantage, competing against other leading brands like MagneTrainer.

In comparison to Nordictrack, Peloton has higher brand recognition in the market. Additionally, Peloton has a better mobile app that’s compatible with different devices. It also has better exercise analytics, more flexibility, a better heart rate monitoring system, better comfort, more pocket-friendly subscription fees, greater build quality, and a highly responsive customer support team.

It’s no doubt that Peloton is one of the top competitors that’s giving Nordictrack a run for its money.

2. Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness is another popular brand that specializes in supplying cardio equipment. It also has a competitive advantage in the market. Its major rivals are ProForm, Titan Fitness, and Rogue Fitness.

Horizon Fitness stands as a top competitor to Nordictrack owing to the fact that it is more flexible compared to Nordictrack. The company offers more promotions and discounts than Nordictrack does which makes it secure a bigger market share.

3. Rep Fitness

Rep Fitness is yet another very competitive cardio equipment supplier that has a strong market base and competes with other brands in the same niche such as Rogue Fitness, ProForm, and Titan Fitness.

While Nordictrack has bigger brand recognition, Rep Fitness comes in as a top competitor in that it has more flexibility, better weight and dimensions, more comfort, and an excellent customer support system than Nordictrack does.

The only letdown for Rep Fitness is that it doesn’t provide international shipping policies, Nordictrack, on the other hand, offers the policies.

4. Concepts

Another top competitor to Nordictrack is Concepts which specializes in producing high-quality cardio equipment that has been well received in the market and has gained massive sales. Concepts competes against other companies like ProForm, Titan Fitness, and Rogue Fitness.

While Nordictrack offers more promotions and discounts and a better product guarantee, Concepts comes in as a strong competitor to Nordictrack in that it has better weight and dimensions, more flexibility, and a stronger reliable customer support system.

5. Rogue Fitness

Rogue Fitness is a brand that specializes in producing cardio equipment. It has a strong market share and competes with brands like ProForm, Titan Fitness, and Bowflex.

Rogue Fitness gains its competitive advantage against Nordictrack in that it has better weight and dimensions. It also offers more promotions and discounts as well as gift card and PayPal support, has a strong customer support system, and is eco-friendly.

6. Inspire Fitness

Inspire Fitness is another highly competitive brand specializing in the production and supply of cardio equipment. Its main competitors are Rogue Fitness, ProForm, and Titan Fitness.

Inspire Fitness comes in as a worthy competitor to Nordictrack in that it has better build quality, better comfort, better weight and dimensions, and a more reliable customer support system.

However, Nordictrack still maintains its competitive edge against Inspire Fitness in that it provides free return policies as well as international shipping policies, both of which aren’t available with Inspire Fitness.

7. Prime Fitness

Another very popular cardio equipment brand with a huge command in the market is Prime Fitness. It competes majorly with brands like Rogue Fitness, ProForm, and Titan Fitness.

Prime Fitness comes in as a worthy competitor against Nordictrack in that it has better build quality, more flexibility, and better weight and dimensions.

Consequently, Nordictrack maintains its competitive edge against Prime Fitness in that it has bigger brand recognition, and more promotions and discounts. It also provides free return policies and international shipping policies, both of which are lacking in Prime Fitness.

Conclusion

So now you know Nordictrack’s top competitors. But there is more to learn. Here’s a solid list with an in-depth review of the various cardio equipment offered by these different companies.