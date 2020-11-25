Why NFL Teams Are Keen to Partner With Gambling Operators

It was only four years ago when former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo had to nix his Nevada fantasy football event due to NFL interference. After its cancelation, the league issued a statement claiming that the happening conflicted with their strict anti-sports betting policy. In retrospect, it is staggering how much things have changed in such a short period.

At the start of 2020, the league not only softened its stance on gambling affiliation but also allowed gambling sponsorships. The NFL is now betting on the notion that many will take advantage of this shift in attitude. With annual revenues set to hit $93 billion in 2023, the online gambling sector provides an ever-growing sponsor pool. The number of internet sportsbooks and casino platforms grows by the day, and only info hubs such as Online Casino Buddy Canada stand in the way of shady sites via online casino reviews.

Laxer Legalization Leads to Natural Alliances

In May of 2018, the US Supreme Court made a landmark ruling by striking down the federal ban on sports betting. Thus, permitting states to decide for themselves if they wish to legalize the activity. Naturally, many immediately jumped on this opportunity, and at the time of writing, 19 states have done so, four more have passed bills, and there are active bills in nine others.

As soon as all this occurred, overseas operators and fantasy sports ones began creating apps that allow users to place bets in states where this is legal. Popular ones include DraftKings, Fanduel, and William Hill apps. Since football is America’s number one sport, it’s logical that these companies wanted to ally themselves with NFL teams, as they are dependent on the sport’s popularity. The Broncos were the first to dip their feet in this stream, signing a deal with the FanDuel Group.

Other Leagues and Teams Are Doing the Same

The trend of teams joining forces with sportsbooks is not new. In 2003, Bwin, a little-known operator from Austria, began sponsoring Portugal’s football league. In 2005, it signed a deal with soccer giant Real Madrid. Betway, a gambling site known for its casino bonuses, is the main sponsor of teams such as Levante, West Ham United, Deportivo Alavés, and others.

State-side, the NBA has struck numerous deals with gambling companies for these to become its authorized betting operators. The list includes brands such as Unibet, FanDuel, MGM Resorts, and The Stars Group.

It Stimulates Excitement & Creates Brand Awareness

The reality is that casual sports fans are not aware of major gambling operators. There is a reason why these companies pay massive sums to advertise on jerseys. By doing so, they gain access to audiences of millions, who are knowledgeable about sports and may adopt betting as a hobby.

Studies also show that when people bet on an event, their level of excitement grows many times over. Fans are emotional when their teams win or lose, but they get even more so when there’s money on the line. No matter how much. If fans are more engaged in the games, it extends their engrossment in the sport and their team, creating brand loyalty.