Favorites Arsenal and Tottenham tipped for routine Europa League wins

European football has returned this week following the international break and Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to ease to comfortable wins in the Europa League on Thursday night. Here we look ahead at their games and give you the latest odds and betting tips.

Molde vs Arsenal

Arsenal are in Norway to take on Molde knowing a win would secure top spot in Group B. The Gunners have been struggling domestically as they languish down in the bottom half of the Premier League table after winning just 4 of their opening 9 games but in Europe it’s a completely different story.

Mikel Arteta’s side opened up their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna before easing to a 3-0 victory over Dundalk at the Emirates. Arsenal then came from behind to beat Molde 4-1 before the international break to make it three wins from three games and move them three points clear at the top of the group table.

If the Gunners can maintain their 100 percent record with another victory this evening then they’ll book their place in the knockout rounds with two games to spare and the bookmakers are backing them to do it.

The current betting odds price Arsenal as the 4/5 favourites to collect all three points while Molde are 18/5 outsiders to win on home soil. The draw can be backed at 13/5 but most bookies are expecting another Arsenal win.

Betting on Arsenal to just win the game doesn’t give us much value but if we try and predict the correct score the odds are far greater. For example, a 3-1 win for the Gunners can be backed at odds of 11/1 and that seems like a good bet to us.

Tottenham vs Ludogorets

Tottenham weren’t among the early-season favourites for the title but they’ve been flying in the Premier League as they current sit top of the table after beating Manchester City last weekend so they’ll be in confident mood heading into this match. Spurs are also sitting top of their group but are in a three-way battle with Antwerp and LASK with just goal difference separating the trio.

Jose Mourinho’s men won the reverse fixture 3-1 in Bulgaria earlier this month so they should have no worries seeing-off Ludogorets at the New Tottenham Stadium to maintain their position at the top of the table. With Antwerp playing LASK in tonight’s other Group J game, victory for Tottenham would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout round.

The north Londoners are huge 1/16 favourites with the bookmakers to win this game so we’ll have to be creative to find any value. Backing Gareth Bale to score first in a 4-0 Spurs win is available at odds of 20/1 and that seems like a great bet.