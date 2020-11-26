How to Lose Weight on a Treadmill First

Modern lifestyle has got a lot of people laden with responsibilities lacking time to exercise. Most individuals have boring routines that include waking up in the morning, driving to work, sitting all day in the office while having small breaks to do other small errands, and then getting into your car and driving back home again only to wind your evening sitting on your couch watching television as you eat some snacks. Lately, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting most cities, most people are now confined in their houses only leaving when necessary. The situation has made their already docile lives even more docile. Even the few who made time for the gym are now confined in their houses as most gyms are not operating. You can adapt to a new lifestyle though and take advantage of the extra free time you have at home to transform your health by losing excess weight. Search online for the Best Incline Treadmills and invest in one of these machines. Here is how it can help you lose weight first.



Mix Up Workouts

There is only one rule for losing weight. You have to burn more calories than your body is taking. You can achieve this by doing simple exercises such as walking while watching your diet, but that will take you a lot of time if your goal is to lose weight fast. A treadmill can help you achieve this goal if you know how to use it properly. Mixing up your workouts means doing various workouts while varying the difficulty levels to avoid having the weight loss process getting into a plateau stage. You can run at 5 km/h at a steep incline, then change it to maybe 10 km/h on a flat surface and keep alternating inclines, distance, and time. The different difficulty levels force the body to do more work and never gives it a resting stage. You will always burn more calories per workout if you are consistent.



Do more Uphills

When running outside, you tend to reduce your speed naturally when running up a hill. It is just natural to do so considering the difficulty. However, when you are running on a treadmill, you can maintain the speed by letting the machine run and trying to keep up with it. It is more of a controlled run as compared to running outside, but it helps you burn a lot of fat, and strengthens your muscles considerably.



Distance Workout

In the course of the week, you can vary the speed and the distance you run as well as the speed. Have one day where you do a long run at a moderate speed. If you usually do 15 to 20 minutes of workouts, on this day, you can do about one hour at a speed of about 10 km/h, but that depends on the level you are in your training. For advanced runners, this speed can be at least 15 km/h, while for beginners, you can do 5 to 8 km. Long-distance running stimulates fat burning as your body works for a longer period. You can get some earphones and listen to your favorite podcasts when doing the long runs.



Do Some Sprints

Sprints are short bursts of high speed running. They are a very good way of losing fat and gaining muscle. Since you want to gain muscles as you lose the excess fat, it is good you do exercises that will assist you to build those muscles. You have to be very careful when doing sprints to avoid injuring yourself on the treadmill. You can opt to do up to 25 km/h for 30 seconds, then slow it down to a brisk walk for about one minute, and then repeat the same trend. On such days, you can train for about 20 to 30 minutes. Ensure you stretch before and after every training session to avoid injury.



Use Weights While Running

Using weight is another way of increasing intensity and difficulty level. Remember, when exercising, anytime you increase the intensity of the workout, you give your body more load that you have to put in more effort and thus burn more fat. In this case, you can take a pair of dumbbells and carry them as you do a brisk jog. You just need dumbbells about two kilograms on either side or if you are at an advanced level, you can carry five kilograms of dumbbells. Just make sure that you are comfortable while running then increase intensity over time.