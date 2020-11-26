Lewis Hamilton to receive knighthood

Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage, England, the best active Formula One driver in the world, will be receiving his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. According to ESPN, he will be named to the Queen’s new year’s honours list, and be known as Sir Lewis Hamilton from that point forward.

It has been a record-breaking season for Hamilton. So far this season, he set the record for the most Formula One victories ever, tied the record for the most Formula One World Championships all-time, and set the record for the most Formula One podium finishes.

Hamilton set the record for the most Formula One podium finishes with 156 on August 16 by being in the top three at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. Hamilton in fact won the race as he beat Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. Michael Schumacher of Germany had the old record with 155 podium finishes. Since his podium finish in Spain, Hamilton has had seven more podium finishes, so his record is currently at 163 Formula One podium finishes.

On October 25, Hamilton won the Portugese Grand Prix in Algarve. He won his 92nd Formula One race, which was one more than Schumacher’s previous record of 91 Formula One race victories. Since Hamilton’s record-setting win in Portugal, he has won two more Formula One races in Italy and Turkey, to raise his number of all-time victories to 94.

Then on November 15, Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix, to tie the record for the most Formula One World Championships all-time with seven. Hamilton is tied with Schumacher for the most all-time.

Hamilton becomes the seventh British race car driver to receive his knighthood. The other six are Jackie Stewart, Henry Segrave, Malcolm Campbell, Frank Williams, Patrick Head, and Stirling Moss. Other notable high-performance British athletes to receive knighthood over the years have been tennis star Andy Murray, rower Steve Redgrave, golfers Nick Faldo and Laura Davies, cyclists Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins, shot putter Valerie Adams. heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, and middle distance runners Roger Bannister, Kelly Holmes, Sebastian Coe, and Mo Farah.