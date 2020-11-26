Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Erasmo Ramirez

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

Player Review: Erasmo Ramirez

2020 Stats: 6 Appearances, 14.1 Innings, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.63 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 9:4 K:BB Ratio, 0.7 WAR

Story: The Mets signed Erasmo Ramirez to a minor league deal in January to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. A solid spring training allowed Ramirez to make the Mets’ player pool in Summer Camp, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster. The Mets added Ramirez in early September to add a long man to the bullpen and he immediately excelled as a swingman. Ramirez gave the Mets tremendous production, allowing just one earned run in 14.1 innings pitched, which helped the bullpen out down the stretch.

Grade: A

Ramirez was a find for the Mets as a long man and did a good job filling the multi-inning role that Seth Lugo had maintained prior to his move to the rotation.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 40%

2021 Role: Long Reliever

The Mets could certainly explore a reunion with Ramirez for bullpen depth if he is willing to take another minor league deal. That may not happen since Ramirez will likely look to parlay his strong 2020 showing into a major league contract, which the Mets won’t want to guarantee due to the sheer numbers committed to their bullpen right now with a desire to consider potential upgrades over the winter. The more likely scenario is Ramirez ends up elsewhere while the Mets add someone like him on a minor league deal to compete for a job out of spring training.

