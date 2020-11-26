Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 27

9:00am: UAE Warriors 14 (YouTube)

1:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing: Lockdown ($14.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Christian Hammer vs. Tony Yoka/Estelle Mossely vs. Pasa Malagic (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Jones Jr. vs. Tyson Media Day (FREE Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Jones Jr. vs. Tyson Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

6:00pm: FITE In Focus: Jones Jr. vs. Tyson (FREE Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Live (ESPNEWS)

7:30pm: Ring Rivals: Before Dark ($14.62 Epicentre.tv)

8:00pm: Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado/Emmanuel Tagoe vs. Mason Mendard (DAZN)

Saturday November 28

3:30am: Ring Rivals: After Dark ($18.31 Epicentre.tv)

6:30am: FraggingMonk Fight Nights: Shetty vs. Naidu (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00am: Fair Fight XIII (YouTube)

12:00pm: FEN 31 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Superior Challenge 21 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce/Guido Nicolas vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (ESPN+)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Jones Jr. vs. Tyson Prelims (FREE)

9:00pm: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr./Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson ($49.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis (ESPN2)

Sunday November 29

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: The Lightweights (UFC Fight Pass)

8:30pm: PBC Countdown: Garcia vs. Spence Jr. (Fox Sports 1)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Alright, let’s get this Tyson-RJJ debacle out of the way.

1. Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado/Emmanuel Tagoe vs. Mason Menard: Solid card that goes legit three-deep.

2. Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce/Guido Nicolas vs. Hamzah Sheeraz: The battle to determine the next great British heavyweight contender is upon us.

3. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis: An absolutely pitiful card.

4. Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: The Lightweights: Sixteen-man finish only BJJ tournament, live from Cancun.

5. Christian Hammer vs. Tony Yoka/Estelle Mossely vs. Pasa Malagic: A big weekend of European heavyweight boxing kicks off Friday afternoon.

6. PBC Countdown: Garcia vs. Spence Jr.: PBC and FOX have already done FAR more promotion than Crawford vs. Brook got. There’s buzz, it’s on football broadcasts, they’re working.

7. Fair Fight XIII: Twenty-six fights, including a Road to ONE semifinal kickboxing tournament.

8. UAE Warriors 14: Black Friday morning fights!

9. Jones Jr. vs. Tyson Media Day: I want Larry Holmes to jump off of a car into this shitshow.

10. Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr./Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson: I mean. Alright.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Vacant Krush Women’s Atomweight Championship: Miyu Sugawara (4-1) vs. MOE (3-3) [Krush 119]

4. WKN International Super Light Heavyweight Championship: Ashin Naidu vs. Vaibhav Shetty [FraggingMonk Fight Nights: Shetty vs. Naidu]

3. Lightweight Bout: Dmitry Valent (31-9-1) vs. Sher Mamazulunov [Fair Fight XIII]

2. Road to ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Tournament Semi-Finals: Maxim Petkevich vs. Vladimir Kuzmin [Fair Fight XIII]

1. Road to ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Tournament Semi-Finals: Tamerlan Bashirov (12-1) vs. Viktor Mikhailov [Fair Fight XIII]

BOXING

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Blake McKernan (13-0) vs. Badou Jack (22-3-3) [Jones Jr. vs. Tyson]

4. Lightweight Bout: Emmanuel Tagoe (31-1) vs. Mason Menard (36-4) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Vacant IBF Intercontinental Welterweight Championship: Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0) vs. Julius Indongo (23-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. Super Middleweight Bout: Daniel Jacobs (36-3) vs. Gabriel Rosado (25-12-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC Silver/Commonwealth/BBBofC/Vacant EBU European Heavyweight Championships: Daniel Dubois (c) (15-0) vs. Joe Joyce (11-0) [Queensberry Promotions on ESPN]

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (13-3) vs. Parker Porter (9-6) [UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis]

4. Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza (9-0) vs. Takashi Sato (16-3) [UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis]

3. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (13-5) vs. Spike Carlyle (9-2) [UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (33-16) vs. Devin Clark (12-4) [UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (14-2) vs. Derrick Lewis (24-7) [UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-2: N/A

1. Lightweight Tournament [Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: The Lightweights]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man crawling by a fingernail to try to erase his negatives by the end of the year keeps soldiering on!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Emmanuel Tagoe vs. Mason Menard

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Daniel Jacobs over Gabriel Rosado

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Joe Joyce over Daniel Dubois

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.