8 Basic Snowboarding Tips You Should Know

Snowboarding looks fun and enjoyable when you’re spectating. But when you decide to participate as a beginner, the sport that looks easy can be frustrating and painful. That’s why proper snowboarding know-how is important.

If you take the time to master some snowboarding tips and tricks, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy your experience. Here are those tips that make even the very first snowboarding experience fun.

1. Taking Lessons Is One of the First Snowboarding Tips

Before you gain confidence and jump on your very first snowboard, you need to take the time to learn. The good news is that even a single lesson is enough to introduce you to the world of snowboarding.

Taking snowboarding lessons has numerous benefits that you should never allow to pass you. You learn the techniques of the game and gain confidence.

Getting an instructor to teach you the right snowboarding techniques and skills is necessary for beginners. Don’t be tempted to teach yourself or get lessons from your friends, as this can mean missing the logical learning order. You might attempt to try complicated techniques that can land you in a world of hurt.

2. Take Time to Practice

The secret to snowboarding for beginners is lots of practice. You don’t have to be on the mountain to practice and improve your skills. If you have a yard or a large living room, it can be a good practice platform.

During your practice sessions, learn to balance the weight and memorize the muscles. Learn transitions or weight shifts. Practice how to perform manual snowboard and master nose and tail balancing.

Don’t forget to put on your boots. Strap in and practice with all the gear to help you get used to them. You can then take what you’ve practiced to the mountain and see how much improvement you’ve made. Never stop practicing even after becoming a pro.

3. Ensure Comfortable Feet

When you become a snowboarder, boots are going to be your best friend. But you can only enjoy snowboarding if you have comfortable boots. You’re going to spend the better part of your day in boots, and any sort of pain can ruin the entire experience.

Whether you’re trying rental boots or have bought yours, comfort should be your priority. Invest in a good pair of boots first thing when you decide to be a snowboarder. Make sure your toes don’t touch the front of the boot, and your heel doesn’t lift too much at the back.

When shopping for boots, spend time in the shops to try different brands and styles until you get your ideal pair. You can also take this opportunity to get a good snowboard such as the Capita DOA. Find great deals online but be sure that you know the perfect size, style, and brand that suits you.

4. Dress for the Occasion

If you go out snowboarding, don’t forget that it’s winter. Staying warm and comfortable is paramount. Make sure you carry extra clothes.

You need to stock up a few warm layers of clothes to cover your entire body. Have some gloves for your hands and warm socks for your feet.

Don’t get tempted to adorn yourself with cotton clothes. They may look warm, but they’re not a good idea in the outdoors. Cotton will easily get wet with snow and sweat and will not dry out quickly.

You’ll end up getting wet and uncomfortable, which will only ruin your snowboarding experience. Instead of cotton, put on wool or synthetic socks.

5. Stay Focused and Watch Where You’re Going

Staying focused and looking ahead when snowboarding will help you stay balanced and move ahead. When you look where you’re going, the snowboard will go there.

When riding across the slope, your body will naturally twist around to try and take you downslope. This will force you to go in the direction you don’t want to go to. The twisted position, when snowboarding, might also result in a fall.

Your eyes act as a good lead for the entire body. Make sure your head stays raised and focused. This will allow you to go straight to where you intend to reach without any difficulties.

6. Don’t Neglect Your Skin

When you’re out on the snow, your skin will be exposed to sun rays. Snow reflects up to 80% of UV rays. This means you’ll be receiving double the normal sun exposure.

Make sunscreen your best friend. Sunscreen protects your skin from sunburns and becoming leathery on the mountain. Make sure you have a small tube, probably zinc-based, as well as lip SPF to protect you from the sun.

7. Increase the Momentum

To enjoy your snowboarding experience, make speed your number one friend. Once you gain the desired confidence, speeding up makes you gain momentum and have maximum fun.

Speed helps initiate your turn and bring round your snowboard when you feel you’re getting stuck. Gaining the confidence to speed up will not happen in a day. Once you gain confidence and get comfortable, you’ll enjoy the momentum that speed brings.

8. Don’t Forget Protective Gear

Even after becoming a pro, never ignore the need to protect yourself. Injuries occur anytime, and you can never predict when it will happen. But you should know the body parts that are more exposed and likely to suffer injuries.

Guard your wrists and knees. Different protective gear is available in sports stores. One important piece is lacrosse shorts, which protect the thighs, hips, and crotch.

Make Your Snowboarding Experience a Memorable One

Your first-day of snowboarding should be a memorable one. You’ll only have fun if you equip yourself with the best snowboarding tips. Don’t forget that mistakes are inevitable even with these tips, and you should take them as a learning experience.

Try out these snowboarding tricks and let us know in the comments section if they help you enjoy snowboarding. If you need a more expert guide, we’ll still be here to ensure you get it on this site.