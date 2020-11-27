How Sports Fans Can Deal With Pandemic-Induced Anxiety

Aside from closing down businesses and threatening entire healthcare systems, the COVID-19 pandemic has also taken away the joy and enthusiasm of watching a live sports event. While we still get to watch the NBA Finals and other annual sporting events online, there is still no substituting the experience being in a jam-packed arena cheering for your favorite team.

If you are experiencing anxiety, there is a good chance that it stems from a lack of connectedness. A NewsDay.com article points out that the absence of sports can have serious psychological implications, considering that sports fans have a deeper connection with their favorite teams and with each other.

The pandemic’s effects may not last a long time, but avid sports fans will need to look beyond the current situation and maintain a more positive outlook. It may seem like a long-shot, but managing anxiety in these difficult times is possible. Here are a few tips you can do to stay hopeful while the benches stay empty.

Connect with fellow fans

You may have heard this several times, but there is no other simpler means to become less anxious than to socialize with the people who share the same passion.Try to find the time to hold a virtual watch party using Facebook or Zoom. You can invite people who you know are rabid fans, crack open a few beers, and enjoy a live or recorded game. Take this as an opportunity to reach out to others who are feeling the same way.

Keep yourself busy

Another way you can manage your anxieties is to adjust to the current situation and keep your mind busy. It starts by knowing that there are other means you can keep your passion for sports burning, like knowing how to legally download Netflix on Mac or Windows so you can watch documentaries like ”The Last Dance” or “A Kid From Coney Island” offline.

You can also spend time with the kids by throwing a few backyard passes. Keep your mind off of the idea that nothing good will ever change. Instead, focus on changing the way you look at the situation and turn it into a source of strength and inspiration.

Focus on personal improvement

You may not be able to enjoy live sports games the way you used to, but you can take this time to become a better version of yourself. For one, you can adopt the cardio workout routines of your favorite athletes. You can also work on major projects such as setting up a home entertainment area or an indoor ice rink for hockey training. Lastly, you can try out new recipes for tailgating food. It may take some time before live events happen again, but by then, you will have perfected the ultimate recipe for onion rings.

The most important part of reducing COVID-induced anxiety is being mindful of your needs. Self-care is important along these lines, so find things that give joy. The spirit of sports will remain but until then, it’s best to keep holding on.