Matchroom on DAZN: Jacobs vs. Rosado Picks

Super Middleweight Bout: Daniel Jacobs (36-3) vs. Gabriel Rosado (25-12-1)

Luke Irwin: Don’t let the record fool you, Rosado is one hell of a fighter. Unfortunately or fortunately, he shies away from no fight and is down to scrap with anyone at any time. He’s fought the likes of GGG, Jermell Charlo, Peter Quillin, David Lemieux, Martin Murray, and Alfredo Angulo among many others. However, when he does fight a level above, he usually loses, and it doesn’t usually make it to the cards. Jacobs via R8 TKO.

Vacant IBF Intercontinental Welterweight Championship: Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0) vs. Julius Indongo (23-2)

Luke: Indongo is a former world champion, and at 37, winning this secondary belt and being a mandatory challenger might be his last shot. Unfortunately, he’s going up against an Olympic gold medalist. One thing every Olympic gold medalist, hell, every Olympian is blessed with is lightning handspeed. You have to have it to score points, and speed is the first thing to go, and Indongo was never really that evasive to begin with. Yeleussinov via UD.

Lightweight Bout: Emmanuel Tagoe (31-1) vs. Mason Menard (36-4)

Luke: Tagoe via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 145-74 (66.2%)